Meghan Markle Makes First Public Appearance Since Royal Wedding, Stuns In Sheer Pink Dress

The newest member of the royal family got high marks for her fashion at Prince Charles' birthday celebration.

Meghan Markle didn’t take much time off after the royal wedding, and she’s still earning high marks for her fashion.

The newest member of the royal family joined the rest of her new family members on Tuesday at the 70th birthday celebration for Prince Charles. And just three days after the wedding watched by hundreds of millions of people across the world, all eyes were once again on Meghan Markle, Good Morning America noted.

As Hollywood Life noted, Markle was praised for her look, wearing a GOAT dress and a fascinator by Philip Treacy. She was also showing off the new gold wedding band she had in addition to the historic engagement ring, which Prince Harry designed using diamonds from his later mother’s collection.

Meghan Markle stood beside Prince Charles at the celebration, just a few days after he walked his new daughter-in-law down the aisle. Meghan’s father was unable to travel after undergoing emergency surgery in the days before the wedding, so Prince Harry’s father stepped in to walk her the final half down the aisle.

For those confused by the reason for Meghan’s first appearance after the wedding, Prince Charles was actually born in November, but the royal family decided to host a garden party in May when the weather would be more acclimate. The party will also benefit the charities that Prince Charles supports.

Just a few days before her appearance at Prince Charles’ birthday celebration, Meghan Markle was getting attention for her wedding dress. As W magazine reported, the dress took an impressive amount of time to create.

“Keller, the British designer who created the gown worn by the Duchess of Sussex, revealed to WWD that it took a whopping 3,900 hours to create the custom-made wedding dress,” the report noted. “In addition to that time, about four whole months were dedicated to the creation of the gown.”

Pictures of Meghan Markle’s pink dress from the birthday celebration were a hit, with photos spread across social media and commenters giving Prince Harry’s new wife high marks for her fashion. Some even compared her to the other style icon in the royal family, her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Duchess Kate frequently gets attention for her outfits, which can sometimes lead to a rush of attention (and sales) for the designers who create them.

Pretty in pink!!! Meghan Markle's regal fashion is spot on. ???? https://t.co/eTEy8SksAj — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 22, 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived at Buckingham Palace. The new Duchess of Sussex is wearing a pale pale pink dress by @Goatfashion and matching-coloured hat by Philip Treacy pic.twitter.com/Jm8TtBkLFI — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 22, 2018

The public appearance could be one of many for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the coming weeks. As The Sun noted, the couple had decided to put off their honeymoon for the royal family duties, which also include an upcoming trip to Ireland.