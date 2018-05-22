Mike Fisher Shares Sweet Snap Of Carrie Underwood & Son Isaiah After Preds Playoff Ride Comes To An End

With the NHL playoffs ending for his team, the Nashville Predators, Carrie Underwood’s hubby is taking to his Instagram account to thank his fans, his wife, and his son for a great NHL career.

In a series of photos posted to his Instagram account, Fisher shares a few photos of himself skating on the ice during game play. The last photo in the series is one of himself waving to his fans as he stands next to his wife, Carrie Underwood, and son, Isaiah Michael Fisher. The 37-year-old is in his Predators uniform while Isaiah is also rocking a mini version of his dad’s jersey. Underwood went for a more “dressed-up” look in earrings, a scarf, and a purple, long-sleeved top.

In the start of the post, Mike tells fans that he is so “grateful” for the last 18 years in the NHL before going on to say that his time in professional hockey has gone by incredibly fast. He also confesses that he has had a chance to meet so many incredible people along the way and he is grateful.

“God taught me some incredible life lessons through the game of hockey over the years and without the gift He gave me none of this would have been possible. Thanks to the @predsnhl and @senators for all the amazing memories! Lastly thanks to my friends and family for supporting me over the years. It’s been a blast!! #romans1212,” the hockey star ended the post.

A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on May 21, 2018 at 8:46am PDT

It comes as no surprise that Underwood’s hubby’s post gained a ton of attention with over 61,000 likes as well as 440 plus comments after just a day of being posted. Most fans commented on how much they will miss seeing Fisher play hockey while other fans made comments about his adorable little family.

“So much class and respect for you and your family. You’re doing it the right way. Model family.”

“Class act all the way,” another wrote.

According to the Tennessean, Fisher has retired for good this time. As many will recall, the NHL player retired last summer only to come out of retirement and rejoin the team at the end of January. But Fisher told reporters that he has “milked this cow” for as long as he could and has nothing else left to give, so the retirement is sure to stick this time.

A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Underwood also sent out a tweet last week regarding her husband’s retirement, calling him the “greatest player” in the NHL while also confessing that Nashville’s loss wasn’t the ending that they expected, but they’re alive and she at least gets her husband back.

Fisher has not come out to say what the next step in his career may be, but the Predators have told Fisher that the door is always open for him.