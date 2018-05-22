Abby Lee Miller Ready To Roar Following Incarceration, Health Scare

Doctors are confident they caught her lymphoma in time.

Abby Lee Miller is ready to live her best life again – four days from now – after putting a prison sentence and a health scare behind her, People is reporting.

The former Dance Moms star has been living at the Residential Reentry Center, a Long Beach halfway house, ever since being released from prison in March. There, like other felons transitioning back into the outside, she’s been receiving employment counseling, job placement, and financial management assistance. How much of that she’ll actually need – considering she’s wealthy (or at least, she was before going to prison) and she shouldn’t have too much trouble lining up either another reality TV gig or building another successful dance studio.

On Tuesday, Abby (or perhaps whoever manages her social media for her) posted on Instagram that she’s literally ticking off the days until she’s out of the halfway house and a truly free woman.

“4 more….. hear me roar???? #4daystogo #free #freeabbylee.”

Free, at least, from her debt to society. She will, however, likely be bedeviled by another problem for the foreseeable future: her health. In April, Abby Lee underwent emergency surgery for what was at first believed to be a spinal infection. In fact, it turned out to be cancer: specifically, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which is a cancer of the lymphatic system.

An insider source, speaking to People, says that Abby Lee is doing pretty well, all things considered.

“She’s been going through chemotherapy treatments for her lymphoma. She’s already gone through six or seven treatments, and has a bunch more to go. The doctors are confident they caught it in time. It’s an awful situation, and she’s really focusing on getting healthy now.”

According to The American Cancer Institute, the five-year relative survival rate for people with this type of cancer is 70 percent, and the 10-year relative survival rate is 60 percent. However, there are a host of other factors that have to be considered, including the overall health of the person before they got sick, how soon the cancer was caught, and so on.

So what will Abby be doing post-prison (besides paying close attention to her health, that is)? It looks like she hopes to return to TV. According to a May 2017 Us Weekly report, she hopes to write and produce a scripted TV show.

“And it’s kind of, you know, a teenage show where Dance Moms leaves off, what should happen next because I know what should happen next.”

Beyond that, she’s also writing a memoir and working on a Dance Moms musical that she hopes to stage on Broadway.