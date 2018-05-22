‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Guilty Wyatt Stops Liam and Hope’s Wedding

New B&B spoilers tease that guests speculate as to why Wyatt halts the wedding.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) cannot let Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) make their vows without first speaking his mind. It seems as if the older Spencer has to get something off his chest before Liam rushes into yet another marriage. Wyatt has had to keep plenty of secrets during the last few weeks and he may decide to come clean before his brother’s wedding. Will he jeopardize his future at Spencer Publications and his relationship with Katie (Heather Tom) and tell Liam the truth?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Wyatt will stop the “Lope” wedding to speak to his brother. Wyatt will insist that he needs to speak to Liam in the middle of the ceremony. Liam will be puzzled as Wyatt escorts him to a spot where they can have some privacy. However, it remains to be seen whether Wyatt will tell Liam the truth. He knows that Bill (Don Diamont) staged the romantic scene to make it seem as if he and Steffy were still seeing each other. He would have to confess that he has known about his father’s deception for some time. Of course, he could also chicken out and deliver some other news. B&B fans will remember that he feels the added burden of telling the truth because Liam confided in him that he is one of only two people whom he trusts on this planet.

In the meantime, Hope will be left at the altar and will start to wonder what Liam and Wyatt are talking about. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, state that she will not be the only one who is wondering why Wyatt disrupted the wedding. Guests will be divided as they conjure up possible scenarios to explain the disruption. Of course, some will feel that the couple rushed to get married. Perhaps they will even be divided into Hope and Steffy camps, or even speculate if the annulment even went through.

TODAY: Tension builds between Ridge and Brooke as they each take a stand for their own daughter. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/480CNUZApk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 22, 2018

B&B fans will remember that Justin (Aaron D. Spears) reminded Bill only the day before that Wyatt could stop the wedding because he knew the whole truth. Bill does not want his plan to be derailed and was rather annoyed at the prospect that his son might betray him. To see what Wyatt tells Liam, tune into Bold and the Beautiful during the week of May 28 and find out if he comes clean. For the rest of your spoilers and update news, check back here often.