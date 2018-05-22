Kendall Jenner Using Ex Jordan Clarkson To Spy On Tristan Thompson For Khloe Kardashian, Reports ‘In Touch’

Kendall Jenner is reportedly looking out for her big sister Khloe Kardashian after Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Kendall Jenner is asking her ex-boyfriend, Jordan Clarkson, for a huge favor. Kendall has allegedly asked Jordan, who is currently a teammate of Tristan Thompson, to keep an eye on the NBA player in hopes of catching him if he decides to cheat on Khloe Kardashian again.

Sources tell the magazine that Kendall is in full “detective” mode, and is ready to bust Tristan if he dares to step out on her big sister again. As many fans already know, Thompson’s cheating scandal exploded after photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple women were leaked online.

“Kendall’s playing detective. She’s asked Jordan for a huge favor — to keep an eye out on Tristan and make sure he’s not screwing around behind Khloé’s back. Kendall’s p—ed and won’t ever forgive Tristan for cheating and thinks he’ll do it again.”

While Kendall Jenner has not spoken out publicly on Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, it has been rumored that the entire Kardashian/Jenner family was furious about the scandal. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been the most outspoken about the scandal. Kim previously told Ellen DeGeneres that the entire situation was “sad” and “so f—ed up.” She also hesitated when Ryan Seacrest asked her if she was still rooting for Khloe and Tristan to work things out.

Later, Kim revealed that after she made comments about the cheating scandal, Tristan Thompson blocked her on social media. In addition, Kris Jenner also spoke out about the drama, saying that Khloe has been very strong during the difficult time in her life, and that the Kardashian family are a “force to be reckoned with.”

Kendall Jenner now allegedly wants to do her part to help Khloe Kardashian during the rough time in her relationship. Kendall is reportedly in contact with Jordan Clarkson in hopes of keeping tabs on Tristan Thompson, and he’s allegedly agreed to be her man on the inside. “He told her if Tristan steps out of bounds, she’ll be the first to know.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been in contact with her sisters during the difficult time, and while she and Kendall Jenner may not have much to talk about since she’s the only sister who isn’t a mother, this could be the one way Kendall feels like she can help.