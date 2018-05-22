Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Slim Waist In Leather Skirt

Since her incredible weight loss, Kelly Clarkson has been showing off her new, fit body on Instagram.

Yesterday, the 36-year-old took to her Instagram account to remind fans to vote for her team member, Brynn Cartel on The Voice. But even though the post was supposed to be about the hit show that she is a judge on, most fans could not help but swoop in to comment on how good the mother of two looks following her weight loss.

In the photo that appears to be taken in her dressing room, the “Meaning Of Life” singer poses with her hands on her newly slimmed hips. The songstress is all smiles with her curly blonde hair hitting right at her shoulders. Clarkson pairs a colorful flower blouse with a high-waisted leather black skirt and pair of black boots. The singer also tagged the high-end clothing she is wearing in the picture, with the top from Gucci, the skirt from Stella McCartney, and the shoes from Tom Ford.

Many fans immediately went to the photo to comment. While most fans commented on how amazing Clarkson looks, a handful of other fans let The Voice coach know that they would be voting for Brynn.

“You are gorgeous and getting so skinny!”

“You look spectacular!! What did you do to lose weight, I need tips,” another fan wrote.

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on May 21, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

In all, the picture gained over 80,000 likes and 1,000 plus comments within just 15 hours of being posted. Many fans also took the opportunity to chime in on the the Billboard Music Awards, which Clarkson hosted Sunday evening. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the Texas native used her platform to pay tribute to the 10 victims who were killed in the school shooting at Santa Fe High School.

“I’m a Texas girl, and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year. And once again, y’all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for just an absolute no reason at all.”

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on May 20, 2018 at 3:57pm PDT

As she struggled through tears, Clarkson also revealed that the producers of the show asked her to simply take a moment of silence for the victims but instead, Clarkson took the moment to take a stance, saying that she is so sick of all of these moments of silence occurring while no action seems to be taken.

“I’m so sick of ‘moment of silence. It’s not working. Why don’t we do a moment of action? Why don’t we do a moment of change? Why don’t we change what’s happening? Because it’s horrible,” Clarkson said, seemingly alluding to talk about stricter gun laws.

The next episode of The Voice airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.