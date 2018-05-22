Sonja Morgan Seen ‘Drunk And Humping People’ In Downtown New York, Per ‘Page Six’

Sonja Morgan has been a hot topic on the Real Housewives of New York City this season. It appears that she is no longer in the middle of the social circle with her co-stars. When the show came back, she was on the outs with more than half of the ladies. Morgan has a lot happening in her life, which has caused some chaos for the reality star.

Being seen drinking is not unusual for Sonja Morgan. Her consumption of alcohol has been a hot topic on the Real Housewives of New York City in previous seasons. According to Page Six, Sonja Morgan was spotted downtown drunk and having a good time. She was at one of the hot spots and was reportedly humping people. The source also noted that Morgan was making out with both men and women, eventually leaving with someone for the night. This reportedly happened after Sonja filmed Watch What Happens Live! last Wednesday night.

Drinking has been a hot topic among the Real Housewives of New York City cast. This season isn’t solely focused on Sonja Morgan, but she has been on the radar. Dorinda Medley has been accused of having a drinking problem as well. Both ladies have been feuding this season, making the tension in the group soar. Morgan has remained mostly sober while filming while Medley has been drinking.

When the reports came out that Sonja Morgan was spotted out partying and drinking, she did have a comment about them. She denied that she was humping anyone, but did admit to having fun. Morgan prefers to have her parties at home because going out causes things to be taken out of context sometimes. She was dancing and having fun with her friends, nothing more than that according to what she told Page Six.

There have been a lot of changes for Sonja Morgan over the last few years. The Real Housewives of New York City was filmed several months ago, but some of the issues are still happening in the present. It looks like Morgan and Dorinda Medley have not reconciled their differences. The ladies are split at the moment with Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps being more friendly with Sonja than some of the others. There is a lot more to come this season, especially where the drinking storyline comes in. Morgan is working on listing her townhouse for rent, something that is still a process in the present.