Tonya Harding Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss On ‘DWTS’ Finale

The former Olympic skater says it’s nobody’s business how much weight she lost while competing on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

Tonya Harding didn’t win a Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy, but she still has plenty to celebrate. The 47-year-old former Olympic figure skater fell short of the DWTS bling after losing the all-athletes edition of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition to fellow Olympian Adam Rippon, but she also experienced a more pleasant loss—on the scale.

Backstage after the Dancing With the Stars finale aired, Harding confirmed that she lost quite a few pounds while rehearsing for the TV dance-off.

While Harding didn’t reveal her total weight loss after doing Dancing With the Stars—Fox News reports the former skater snapped, “I don’t think that’s anybody’s business” when asked about how much weight she lost—she did tell reporters: “You can tell that I’ve lost a lot.”

Harding’s weight loss was apparent during her energetic “I Will Survive” freestyle dance with pro partner Sasha Farber. Tonya dished on the dance, which featured a team of backup dancers, saying she felt like she was “being tossed like a salad, but it was amazing.” Harding, who showed off her cart wheeling skills during her final dance, also teased a return to the show should there ever be another all-stars season in the future.

“I am open to offers,” Tonya said of future reality TV gigs.

Harding, who scored perfect tens for her final Dancing With the Stars dance, also said that with dancing she was happy to once again “achieve such greatness doing something that I love to do.” The mom of one also said she has learned to never give up on herself.

While she didn’t skate away with a Dancing with the Stars mirrorball trophy, Tonya Harding still feels like a winner. As Inquisitr previously reported, Harding thanked America for standing behind her and for voting to send her to the DWTS finals. Tonya also called her four-week run on Dancing With the Stars “an amazing journey.”

Tonya Harding landed in a runner-up spot on the Dancing With the Stars finale when Rippon beat her and NFL star Josh Norman for the 26th mirrorball trophy. In addition to the finalists, the four-week mini-season of the show featured Olympic skater Mirai Nagasu, softball pro Jennie Finch-Daigle, Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer, MLB player Johnny Damon, Notre Dame basketball player Arike Ogunbowale snowboarder Jamie Anderson and retired NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Dancing With the Stars returns for a full season this fall on ABC.