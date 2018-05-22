Georgina Rodriguez Rocks Nike Bikini 6 Months After Giving Birth

Christiano Ronaldo's girlfriend looks great so soon after having a baby.

Just six months after giving birth to daughter Alana Martina, Georgina Rodriguez has been showing off her banging bikini body alongside boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the Daily Mail, Ronaldo and his girlfriend of a little over one year enjoyed the beach in Ibiza last Thursday. The 33-year-old and Rodriguez could be seen splashing around in the water together, even sharing kisses from time to time. And though no engagement has been confirmed by either one of their reps, many people couldn’t help but notice a sparkly diamond ring on Georgina’s finger. Ronaldo’s oldest son, Cristiano, Jr,. also accompanied the pair on their beach trip, along with a few adult friends of Ronaldo and Rodriguez.

In the photos, the soccer player shows off his insane abs and ripped legs in a pair of short black swim shorts. On the flip side, Rodriguez sports a gray and peach Nike sports bra with gray thonged bottoms. Rodriguez’s body, including her tummy, look amazing, especially considering the fact that she just gave birth less than a year ago.

On his insanely popular Instagram page, Ronaldo can often be seen posting photos of himself and Georgina. Just three days ago, the soccer star posted a photo of himself and his lady snuggled up on a couch together. Ronaldo kisses the 24-year-old’s face as he sweetly captions the photo “Paz e amor.” The picture gained a title wave of attention with over 7 million likes and 47,000-plus comments.

New post (Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in Ibiza) has been published on Daily Celeb Pics – https://t.co/4RkAtIBnS8 pic.twitter.com/EygEU9wSeB — Celeb-Central (@celebcentral2) May 22, 2018

Many of Ronaldo’s fans gushed over the photo of the couple, with some chiming in in English, while others commented in Spanish.

“Superb couple.”

“Love seeing you guys together take good care of her ronaldo she seems like a great person with a kind heart,” another fan chimed in.

According to E! Online, the couple began low-key dating in November of 2016. They reportedly met at a Dolce and Gabbana event in Madrid, Spain. And less than a month after Cristiano welcomed his twins, Mateo Ronaldo and Eva Maria Dos Santos, Rodriguez was pregnant with Ronaldo’s child.

Paz e amor???? A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 18, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

Since they began dating, Rodriguez has also gained a ton of fame and popularity on her own Instagram account, amassing over 4.9 million followers and counting. Rodriguez posts a variety of photos on her account, including photos of herself, Cristiano, and the kids, as well as photos and videos of her workout routine, and, of course, selfies.

Her latest post came just one day ago, with a photo of herself and the couple’s babies playing together in the house. Her hair is up in a high bun with a red headband while she appears to have cat whiskers drawn on her face.

Fans who wish to follow the adventures of Georgina can do so here.