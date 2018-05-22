Father Of Child Killed By ‘Playboy’ Model Stephanie Adams In Murder-Suicide Speaks Out For The First Time

The Playboy model and her son jumped to their deaths on May 18, 2018, in New York City.

The father of the child killed by Playboy model Stephanie Adams in the murder-suicide that took place a few days ago in New York City has spoken out of the first time, and needless to say, what he says is absolutely heartbreaking.

Charles Nicolai, a New York City-based chiropractor who is also the ex-husband of the late Playboy model, spoke exclusively to People Magazine about the tragedy that claimed the life of his seven-year-old son, Vincent.

Speaking through his attorney, William Beslow, Nicolai said he was “distraught” about Vincent’s death, which was ruled a homicide by the New York City coroner’s office. He also said that, despite the fact that he and Stephanie Adams were embroiled in a bitter custody dispute, he still “cared for her deeply” and was saddened by her loss, as well.

Nicolai also requested privacy as he and his family “grieved the loss” of Stephanie and Vincent.

But her ex-husband isn’t the only one breaking his silence about the Playboy model-turned-entrepreneur.

Famed attorney Raoul Felder, who once represented Adams, also broke his silence about his former client’s demise.

He said that the dispute between the formerly married couple was “tough,” and they would often have to meet at a police station to complete custody exchanges.

Felder said he never saw his former client unhappy, and that Vincent was a bright, happy child who used to run in the hallways of his law office.

The New York City coroner ruled that both the former Playboy model and her seven-year-old son died as a result of “multiple blunt impact injuries,” with Vincent suffering traumatic injuries to his head, neck, torso, and limbs.

I'm no #angel…but I do have #archangel qualities, which is why I am the perfect "model" for creating #art with archangels. So here I am… pic.twitter.com/Ub6wcNa0lK — Stephanie Adams (@stephanieadams) June 29, 2017

It’s been speculated, though not confirmed, that it was a recent ruling by a New York City judge that set off a chain of events that led to the demise of Stephanie and Vincent: Stephanie wanted to live in Europe with her new boyfriend and wanted to take Vincent with her. Nicolai, for his part, violently opposed this request and the judge presiding over their custody case not only ruled in Nicolai’s favor, but requested that Vincent’s passport be surrendered to the court so Adams couldn’t leave with Vincent.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Playboy model Stephanie Adams and her son, Vincent, jumped to their deaths on May 18, 2018, from the 25th floor of the historic Gotham Hotel. Adams was an entrepreneur of sorts, who had a skincare line, wrote metaphysical books, and even released her own line of tarot cards and astrology readings.