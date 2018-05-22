Priyanka Chopra Flew To Bangladesh To Visit Refugee Camps After Attending Royal Wedding

The actress is the global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights.

In 2017, the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar (also known as Burma) began to experience some of the worst, most extreme acts of violence and persecution by the Myanmar government. Myanmar, being a predominantly Buddhist country, have a had a history of oppressing the Rohingya, who occupied the Rakhine State, located in the Western part of the country. As the violence escalated in what was being called an “ethnic cleanse,” almost 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh, where one of the worlds largest refugee camps is now located.

Quantico actress, Priyanka Chopra, flew to Bangladesh on Monday as part of a UNICEF (United Nation’s Children’s Funds) field visit to visit some of the Rohingya refugee camps set up in the poverty-stricken country. Chopra has been a part of UNICEF for almost ten years. In 2016, she was named as the global Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights. The actress also advocates for women’s rights, health, education and environmental issues. The actress shared a photo on Twitter while en route to Bangladesh, telling her fans to follow her Instagram for updates.

The A Kid Like Jake actress visited the Cox’s Bazar refugee camp where she was greeted by a swarm of children. Out of the nearly 700,000 refugees, 60 percent are children. The Baywatch actress took the time to really interact with the children and to make sure that they are being taken care and if they’d been vaccinated already.

“This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes. These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care.”

The Bollywood star will continue her tour of refugee camps throughout the country in the coming days, including the Kutupalong camp. She will return to the country’s capital, Dhaka, on Thursday.

It’s a bit surreal to see the actress in Bangladesh considering she was just at Windsor Castle in England attending the Royal Wedding between her friend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday. Chopra was one of the 600 guests invited to the highly anticipated nuptials and then one of 200 guests invited to the evening reception held at Frogmore House.

It’s not the first time that Chopra has taken the time to fly to third world countries to visit refugee camps. She visited Jordan to meet with the Syrian children refugees last year.

It really is a beautiful thing to see someone like Priyanka Chopra be involved in an organization such as UNICEF, given her global celebrity status. She has the ability to help create real change for these thousands of children and right now they need all the help they can get.

To find out more information about UNICEF and their global efforts and how you can help, please click here.