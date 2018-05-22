Netflix Adding ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ In June

Thor fans can look forward to watching "Ragnarok" on Netflix next month.

The popular movie Thor: Ragnarok is coming to Netflix in June, reported E! News. The star-studded movie grossed $854 million globally. The movie features Thor, known for his powerful magical hammer that was given to him by his father, Odin. In mythology, Thor’s mother is Jord, a female jötunn. The hammer was only passed onto Thor after he proved his worthiness for eight years, and upon receiving it, Thor was known as the greatest warrior in Asgard, the magical realm that he calls home.

In the movie, Thor is played by Chris Hemsworth. The hero is captured and doesn’t have his hammer and must return to his home world, Asgard, before it is destroyed by Hela, played by Cate Blanchett. But before Thor can do anything, he has to battle the Incredible Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, in a gladiator-style combat, detailed Marvel and IMDB. Other stars include Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki, Thor’s adopted brother. Idris Elba also plays Heimdall. The movie was released in the USA on October 10, 2017.

Thor: Ragnarok, after its release, would influence later movies, including Avengers: Infinity War. After Chris Hemsworth played Thor in Ragnarok, he reached out to the writers of Infinity War to let them know that Thor’s character had evolved into something much more humorous than ever before. So much so, that the writers went back to work on the script to evoke the funnier side of Thor. This was done after the writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, reached out to the Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi. According to Business Insider, the new, funnier Thor was inspired by Hemsworth’s comedic abilities.

The fact that Chris Hemsworth was bored of playing Thor and kind of hated it but after this reinvention in Thor Ragnarok he now loves playing Thor pic.twitter.com/XSPAZu1faQ — joel (@ragnarok) May 19, 2018

Fans may also remember that actor Mark Ruffalo accidentally leaked the first 20 minutes of the movie by live-streaming it to his Instagram. Cinema Blend described how Ruffalo thought he would be fired for the offense. Ruffalo explained himself on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The incident took place while Ruffalo was in the theater.

“In all fairness, I was in my pocket, and they heard the first 20 minutes. 15? When I knew, first my phone was blowing up and I was getting all these texts.”

Once friends and colleagues realized that Ruffalo was accidentally live-streaming the movie, they tried to call and text him. However, Ruffalo didn’t want to be rude and check his phone in the theater. Finally, Disney reps walked up to Ruffalo and told him to turn his phone off. Luckily for Ruffalo, he wasn’t fired.