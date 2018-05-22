‘RHOA’ Fans Don’t Believe Kenya Moore Is Pregnant After She Deletes Baby Bump Photo

Accusations that the reality TV star is faking her pregnancy continue following a snap that showed a barely there baby bump. The photo was soon removed.

Kenya Moore added fuel to the rumors that she’s faking her pregnancy when she deleted a snap that showed a barely there bump, one that followers think is much too small for someone who claims to have been pregnant since at least March. The 47-year-old posted a photo with husband Marc Daly that showed a very slight bump. Backlash from followers was swift and harsh. Accusations that she is trying to stay relevant, that she isn’t pregnant, and that she has a surrogate were among the comments made in response to the photo.

Kenya announced her pregnancy during the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion that was filmed in March and aired in April according to Radar Online. A source told them that no one at the reunion believed her news and that producers thought she her announcement was a desperate attempt to be included in the next season of RHOA. Moore took to Instagram in April to deny the rumors that she was faking her pregnancy. She said that she wasn’t paying someone to have a baby for her, that she was really pregnant and had wanted to have a family for a long time.

Earlier this month, the reality TV star talked to People and shared that she had undergone in vitro fertilization (IVF). Many women have a difficult time with the process. Shots can be painful, hormones can cause mood swings and other side effects, and their can be many failed attempts before a woman becomes pregnant. Kenya said that her experience had been easy though and that she would deliver her first child by the end of the year.

Followers don’t seem to believe Kenya’s story though. One fan posted to Twitter that she should be showing more by now if she is really pregnant. When Moore asked fans to suggest titles if she got a spin-off show of her own on Bravo, one person responded with “Pregnot”.

Keep dreaming that ur pregnant #surrogate — LadyByrd (@Enythq) May 21, 2018

Another one of her MANY STUNTS..!! AND I don't believe SHE'S really pregnant!! I'm tired of her she BRINGS nothing to THE SHOW..!!! @KenyaMoore is FAKE AND HER STORY LINES ARE FAKE, OR ABOUT SOMEONE ELSE..SICKUUD…????????‍♀️ — Michell34@gmail (@michell20175245) May 20, 2018

Fans also asked why her husband was not wearing his wedding ring, to which Moore responded that his ring was on the table and thanked fans for asking. If the RHOA star does deliver her first child this year, it will be a second first for her and hubby Marc Daly. They will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on June 10.