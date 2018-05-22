Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Drop A Bombshell At ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry allegedly admitted to hooking up with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, after his split from Briana DeJesus. The pair were allegedly considering getting back together at the time.

According to a May 22 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, a member of the audience at the recent Teen Mom 2 reunion revealed to The Grace Report that Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin admitted to hooking up after he ended his relationship with Briana DeJesus earlier this year. The pair were also allegedly called out by the reunion host, Dr. Drew Pinsky, for possibly being addicted to relationships, love, and/or sex. Kail even revealed that she initiated the hookup with Javi.

The source also reportedly revealed that Dr. Drew asked Javi Marroquin if his relationship with Briana DeJesus was for the cameras and the reality show. While Javi maintained that he had real feelings for Briana, Dr. Drew allegedly “wasn’t buying” it, and mentioned that Javi looked all too happy to take photos with fans and sign autographs outside of the studio before the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Other revelations about Javi and Briana’s relationship were also spilled during the reunion, including the fact that Marroquin had bought DeJesus a ring. The thought of the couple moving so fast reportedly freaked out Briana’s mother, Roxanne, and ultimately contributed to the end of the couple’s romance. The source also went on to dish that Roxanne would often complain that Javi was making more money than her family on the show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry’s hookup with Javi Marroquin wasn’t the craziest part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion. Kail and Briana DeJesus’ sister, Brittany, reportedly got into a physical fight on stage when Brittany came up behind Kailyn and began pulling her hair. Lowry says that she no longer cares what happens with Briana and her family, and that they will never be able to work through their issues.

“I don’t care at this point what they do with Briana or Brittany. I don’t think there will ever be a reconciliation with me, Brit, and Briana.”

In addition, Kailyn Lowry claims she wants Teen Mom 2 to get back to showing the everyday struggles of young mothers, and focus less on the drama that is happening between the co-stars. “They should focus on the actual struggles of being a parent,” she said. Kail’s co-star, Chelsea Houska recently echoed that sentiment.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV.