Avicii’s Funeral To Be Private, Tim Bergling’s Family Asks For Media’s Understanding

The Swedish EDM star died last month.

The funeral for Avicii will be private, his family has announced. Swedish dance music star and DJ died suddenly last month at age 28. Now, his family has issued a statement through a publicist about the private funeral plans for the late music mastermind.

According to Variety, the statement about Avicii’s funeral plans reads as follows:

“There have been many inquiries regarding the funeral arrangements for Tim Bergling, known by music fans as Avicii. The Bergling family has now confirmed that the funeral will be private, in the presence of the people who were closest to Tim. They kindly ask media to respect this. There is no additional information forthcoming.”

The statement follows a previous statement issued by Avicci’s family regarding his sudden death. Last month, the Bergling family issued a statement that seemed to confirm that the EDM star took his own life. Avicii was described as “a seeker” and “a fragile artist” by his family, who said he was not the type of person made for such a public life.

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace,” Avicii’s family said.

Sources later told TMZ that Avicii allegedly committed suicide by cutting himself with a shard of glass from a broken wine bottle, but that report was never confirmed by the late star’s publicist or family.

Avicii’s fans have been mourning the loss of one of the brightest stars in the music industry after he was found dead in his hotel room in Muscat, Oman on April 20. Known for his EDM hits like “Wake Me Up,” “Hey Brother,” and “Levels,” Bergling also battled a very public drinking problem and associated medical problems that ultimately required surgery. Avicii retired from live performing in 2016 at the height of his success as a highly paid music producer dance music DJ. The beloved star died just a few days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic album for his EP Avicii (01).

Avicii left behind a large library of music that he produced for both himself and other artists. Avicii worked with some of the biggest musical stars in the music industry, including Madonna, Rita Ora, Leona Lewis, Lenny Kravitz, and many more. During her short but prolific career, Avicii won a Billboard Music Award, two MTV Video Music Awards, and he earned two Grammy nominations.