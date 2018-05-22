Maci Bookout’s Protection Order Against Ryan Edwards For Their Son Bentley Has Been Dropped, Confirms ‘Radar’

Maci Bookout's son has been dropped from her protection order request.

Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, filed for orders of protection against Ryan Edwards for themselves and their children earlier this year and on May 21, it was revealed their case is now closed.

According to a report from Radar Online, Edwards has been ordered to stay away from Bookout and McKinney but when it comes to the nine-year-old son Bookout and Edwards share, he has been removed from the case entirely.

“[Bentley] is not on there. The case is closed,” a clerk from the Hamilton County Circuit Court explained after a hearing on Monday.

The clerk explained that while the requests for orders of protection for Bookout and McKinney have been dismissed, a mutual restraining order was put into place, which requires Edwards to stay away from his ex-girlfriend and her husband. That said, the restraining order is different that than the protection order Bookout requested and if Edwards violates it, he will not be thrown behind bars. In fact, the clerk confirmed that the restraining order will not be enforced whatsoever by police.

When Bookout first filed for an order of protection against Edwards at the end of March, she included all three of her children, including nine-year-ol Bentley, two-year-old Jayde, and one-year-old Maverick, and claimed Edwards had threatened to come to her house and take Bentley. She also said Edwards had threatened to hurt her for failing to answer her phone when he called.

In her request, Maci Bookout recounted an alleged incident that took place at one of her son Bentley’s baseball games, claiming Ryan Edwards showed up to the event under the influence of heroin and proceeded to yell at her and make threats against her. In a separate request order filed by Taylor McKinney, McKinney claimed Edwards once told him he would “put a bullet in [his] head.”

Days after the orders were filed by the Teen Mom OG couple, Edwards was taken into custody after failing a drug test in January that resulted in a probation violation. According to Radar Online, Edwards tested positive for morphine and opiates.

As Teen Mom OG fans have seen in recent years, Edwards has been struggling with an addiction to heroin, which he treated in rehab last year. However, while he seemed to be proactive when he entered treatment, he admitted during a recent reunion that he isn’t currently doing much to stay sober. Although he claimed to be in contact with a counselor, he said he was having a hard time finding a recovery program that was open to reality stars.