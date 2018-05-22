‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eve Is Stunned To See Theresa With Brady, Will Finds A New Clue

Theresa's return to Salem will rock the entire community.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that everyone in Salem will be feeling the pressure this week, especially those closest to Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

According to Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers can expect to see the drama this week thanks to the homecoming of Theresa Donovan. Theresa, who has been gone from Salem for over a year, recently returned to reunite with her son, Tate, and the love of her life, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). However, Brady was not too happy to see the mother of his child after she left him heartbroken.

Theresa explained to Brady where she had been, and why she had to lie to him when she left Salem. She also revealed that she still loved him very much and wanted to try to make their relationship work, as well as reunite their family. While Brady looked torn on the subject, he knew he had to tell Theresa about his engagement to her sister, Eve (Kassie DePaiva).

Now, Eve will return home to the Kiriakis mansion excited to see her fiance, but she will be shocked to find him with Theresa. It seems that Eve will walk in on Brady and Theresa during a tender moment, and she will have an array of emotions about laying eyes on her sister after she left town so suddenly. The sisters will likely get into a war of words, as both of them will make it clear they don’t plan to back down when it comes to their love for Brady.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady is shocked to find his past waiting for him at home.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/FQWKi0Iwqw — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 22, 2018

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Will Horton finds another clue in Dr. Rolf’s diary. The journey is surely full of secrets about the DiMera family and the doctor’s resurrection serum. As many viewers will remember, Will is searching for clues about the substance that brought him back from the dead, and is hoping to recover his memories in the process.

Will can not remember anything about his former life in Salem, or his marriage to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). However, it seems that he may be on the right path to getting those memories back. Sadly, if Will does remember the love he once shared with Sonny, it could mean bad news for his current boyfriend, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), who may be left out in the cold again if Will and Sonny decide to give their marriage another chance.

It takes a little teamwork. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/BU6hBMSDAP — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 9, 2018

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.