Kobe Bryant Calls Out Kanye West, ‘Completely Disagrees’ With Slavery Comments

The famous athlete had a few choice words to share about the rapper.

Kanye West is being called out by Kobe Bryant for his recent comments regarding slavery. The multi-platinum recording artist has been in the news recently due to his controversial statements regarding race relations in modern America, the topic of slavery, and his relationship with President Donald Trump. Since rejoining Twitter last month Kanye has been posting about everything from a signed “Make America Great Again” hat to how he compares his fashion label, Yeezy, had a rise to prominence along the same lines as tech mega company, Apple.

However, as reported by TMZ, at a recent Los Angeles high school event, Kobe, who retired from a long and well-renowned career in the NBA in 2016, was fielding questions from students when one 14-year-old junior reporter for the school’s newspaper decided to ask how the athlete felt about Kanye’s recent statement about slavery.

After making it well known that he completely disagrees with the rapper’s viewpoint, he made sure to follow up with a brief explanation as to why he does, however, support Kanye’s ability to speak his mind, saying that, “The thing about our country is that you have the right to say whatever it is that you want to say… that’s the beautiful part about living in a democracy.”

However, he followed this with a warning, that, “Conversely, you also have to take the responses that come after that as well because everybody has the freedom to say what it is that they feel.” Then ended his statement by once again mentioning his personal disagreement with Kanye’s views.

Fresh off of the release of his latest single, ‘Ye vs. the People’, a politically poised rap-conversation featuring T.I. that further explained Kanye’s viewpoints on the aforementioned, the hip-hop artist had met with TMZ to elaborate on his thought process even more. Joined by Candace Owens, well known conservative political commentator and pro-Trump activist, Kanye spoke about his opinion on slavery, stating that, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice.”

Seth Wenig / AP Images

After his encounter with TMZ, Kanye would then go on to tweet about how if he had acted the same roughly 150 years ago, he would have been likened to Harriet Tubman and Nat Turner, iconic names in the early fight against slavery in America.

Following that, he posted a falsified “quote” from Tubman that read, “I freed a thousand slaves. I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.” Which was subsequently proven to not actually be something the famed abolitionist had said at all.