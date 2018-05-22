Jessica Mulroney Reportedly Practiced Her ‘Pippa Moment’ From Royal Wedding

At last weekend’s Royal Wedding, Meghan Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, had her own Pippa moment when she followed Markle’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, up the steps of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Inquisitr reported that Mulroney’s figure-hugging, royal blue dress designed by Di Carlo Couture showed off the 37-year-old mother of three’s assets to perfection at the event. The $1,495 dress fit like a glove because the designer created it especially for her. The good news for those who want something similar though is that they designer unveiled a similar version of the form-fitting gown, but the sophisticated frock will set buyers back a whopping $1,495.

Although the stylist did not serve as a bridesmaid for Meghan Markle like Pippa did for her sister Kate, she served as the couple’s unofficial wedding planner. Plus, her three children with husband Ben served as a bridesmaid and page boys. Mulroney’s 7-year-old twin sons even followed the beautiful bride up the steps holding her gorgeous train. Some people even felt that Mulroney’s children had a bigger role in the wedding than Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Proud friend. Proud mom. A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on May 19, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

However, nobody knew if Jessica’s show-stealing shapely backside moment happened by coincidence or on purpose. Now, according to a Page Six report, Mulroney carefully orchestrated her Pippa moment in order to promote herself further at the Royal Wedding.

The stylist found inspiration in Pippa’s 2011 sensation at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Wedding. In fact, just last month Mulroney practiced showing off her backside and even referenced the famous bridesmaid. When a photographer asked for a picture at a gala in Toronto, Mulroney turned around and said, “I’m going to give you some Pippa.”

Now, after a whirlwind of festivities, the Mulroney family arrived safely back in Toronto on Tuesday according to The Daily Mail. Not surprisingly, fans spotted the mother of three glued to her phone while the entire family juggled a Royal Wedding’s worth of luggage as they journeyed through the airport. Jessica probably felt the need to check in with her exploding Instagram fan base.

Her calculated Pippa moment move along with her pert backside appeared to pay off in spades (after all, she did have to ensure she had the figure to show off first). Before the Royal Wedding, Jessica Mulroney had about 127,000 Instagram followers, and now, she’s up to over 196,000 just a few short days after her bum caught the world’s attention.