‘Jersey Shore’s’ Vinny Guadagnino Involved In Nasty Split With Girlfriend, ‘Radar Online’ Reports

Relationships and hard-partying don't seem to work for stars of the popular MTV series.

Vinny Guadagnino is in the hot seat with his ex-girlfriend, Elicea Shaynn, after a recent episode aired of Jersey Shore Family Vacation where the reality star was seen flirting with several girls at a strip club.

The Jersey Shore star, who was dating Elicea at the time the episodes were filmed, was caught on film hugging several girls and asking them for their phone numbers.

Although Vinny returned to the show’s Miami home and immediately called his girlfriend to explain what he did, knowing that cameras caught his every move, upon viewing the footage, Elicea snapped back on social media.

In now-deleted series of social media posts, the model revealed just how upset she was at Vinny for his flirty ways.

“Would you like a guy picking me up at a club?” she asked Vinny during one of their nightly phone conversations that aired on the episode. “With your girlfriend at home, getting a number doesn’t look good for you,” she stated.

Radar Online reported that Elicea posted and then erased several messages regarding Vinny’s behavior once the controversial episode aired.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Elicea remarked that she was embarrassed by Vinny’s behavior on the show.

“Here’s some free promotion for the trash everyone loves to watch,” she said of the MTV series.

She also posted the following message, “Humiliation, disrespect zero empathy lol it’s truly amazing. Humiliated, broken, discarded, I’m done.”

Vinny admitted in April that he and Elicea had broken up due to the fact that it was difficult to maintain a long distance relationship. She lives in California and he lives in Staten Island, New York.

Vinny’s romantic issues come on the heels of another very public breakup within the Jersey Shore cast.

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and his girlfriend, Jennifer Hartley, broke up after the birth of their daughter, Ariana Sky, and several explosive fights on social media.

This breakup came after an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation aired where Ronnie was seen taking several girls he met at a club back to the cast’s Miami house to party.

E! News reported that after Jen slammed the reality star on social media, Ronnie bit back on his Instagram story.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter.”

Ronnie later apologized for his remarks about the mother of his daughter on Instagram.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.