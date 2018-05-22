Jenna Johnson Talks Big ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Win, How Boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy Has Supported Her

Jenna Johnson won 'Dancing with the Stars: Athletes' with partner Adam Rippon and her boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy can't stop gushing over her.

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson were crowned the Season 26 winners of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes and this was an exciting win for both of them. They had been heavily favored from the onset, but those high expectations didn’t hold them back or slow them down one bit. Adam and Jenna were ecstatic with their win and Johnson shared some fun tidbits about how her boyfriend, fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, has supported her.

Shortly after Jenna Johnson and Adam Rippon were named winners this spring on Dancing with the Stars, Val Chmerkovskiy shared a photo of them on Instagram and noted that he was so proud of her. A few hours later, Chmerkovskiy shared another photo and a longer note, again focused on girlfriend Johnson. In the early days of this relationship, the DWTS stars kept fairly quiet about their relationship, but that has definitely changed.

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson have been dating on-and-off for a while now, and it looks like Val no longer hesitates to openly note how much he loves Jenna. Both Dancing with the Stars pros have made some comments and jokes about getting engaged, and fans suspect that development might be on the way soon.

Johnson told Entertainment Tonight that Chmerkovskiy was in the DWTS audience Monday night during the finale and she said that he even brought her dog Anastasia. Jenna admitted that her cheeks were hurting because she was so happy that Val and her family were there and the winning Dancing with the Stars pro clearly has plenty to be smiling about these days.

Jenna was on Season 10 of So You Think You Can Dance and she was in the troupe for Dancing with the Stars for four seasons. Johnson’s first pro season was with Jake T. Austin in the fall of 2016, but they were the first eliminated pair of that season.

This is Johnson’s second season as a DWTS pro and winning in just her second pro season is definitely a major accomplishment. Obviously, Jenna and Adam clicked in a way that she didn’t with Jake and fans have loved watching them together.

Johnson and Rippon have said that they will now forever be friends and fans would love to see them perform together again at some point. As for Jenna Johnson’s relationship with Val Chmerkovskiy, it certainly looks as if the two are headed toward an engagement soon and Dancing with the Stars fans are dying to see this happen.