Sofia Richie Reportedly Inks Major Deal To Appear On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast just got a bit bigger. Scott Disick’s teenage girlfriend, Sofia Richie, has reportedly inked a major deal to appear on the family’s reality TV series next season.

According to a May 22 report by Radar Online, Sofia Richie allegedly signed a “massive contract” with Kris Jenner and E! to appear on upcoming episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Sofia has been dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, for months now and has often been seen with his three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Meanwhile, sources tell the outlet that Sofia Richie has decided to put her own career on hold in hopes of focusing completely on Scott Disick and appearing on the reality series.

“Sofia will most definitely be appearing on the upcoming season of KUWTK and has already signed a very lucrative deal. She has put her entire modeling career on hold and she is totally okay with that because her main priority right now is Scott.”

However, another insider told the site that Sofia Richie’s eagerness to appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians could have to do with the fact that her “star has fallen” in the year that she has been dating Scott Disick. Sofia, the daughter of iconic singer Lionel Richie and sister of Nicole Richie, reportedly used to model contour, but being in a relationship with Scott has allegedly stopped her from getting any “good jobs.”

Happy Valentines babe ???? A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Feb 14, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

Meanwhile, Kardashian “momager” Kris Jenner is said to be wanting to cash in on Richie and Disick’s relationship while she still can. The couple are allegedly a “hot commodity” and Jenner is ready to give the world an behind the scenes look at their relationship. The insider goes on to add that Sofia and Scott are very much in love and are currently living together as they are “enjoying the life they are creating” with one another.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly furious that Kris Jenner would allow Richie to appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kourt is said to be angry that Sofia will profit from her family’s reality show and feels “totally betrayed” by her mother. However, Kris allegedly told her oldest daughter that the move was purely from a business standpoint and that Kourtney needs to “trust her.”

“Kourtney can’t believe it. She can barely tolerate Scott let alone his new 19-year-old ‘piece’ as she calls Sofia,” the source claims. However, it looks like fans will be seeing Sofia Richie in new episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which should make for some interesting drama on the show and in the famous family.