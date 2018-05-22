‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 9: Are Teresa Giudice And New Cast Member Jennifer Aydin Feuding?

Teresa Giudice and her co-stars have reportedly been joined by at least one new housewife for 'RHONJ' Season 9.

Teresa Giudice is currently in the midst of production on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9, and according to a new report, she may have at least one on-screen enemy.

Days ago, a Real Housewives fan page on Instagram shared a report in which they suggested the mother-of-three was “at war” with the series’ rumored new addition, Jennifer Aydin, who was allegedly brought to the Bravo reality show earlier this year to fill the empty space left by Siggy Flicker.

“It has been reported that at a dinner, Jennifer said that Teresa should take accountability for going to jail, which almost causes a physical altercation between the two,” the fan page explained.

While there will certainly be tons of drama between the women of the show throughout filming, a source told All About the Real Housewives on May 21 that the rumor regarding Giudice and Aydin’s alleged feud is “really bad info [and] not a word of it [is true].”

News of Aydin’s addition to The Real Housewives of New Jersey was reported by Us Weekly last month, and, at the time, the magazine also confirmed the addition of Jackie Goldschneider to the Season 9 cast. According to the report, Aydin is the wife of a plastic surgeon, while Goldschneider is a columnist and blogger.

Following the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey at the end of last year, Siggy Flicker announced that after two seasons with the series, she decided to quit her full-time role. As she explained in a statement to Us Weekly in December, she didn’t have any regrets about her time on the show, but felt it was not a good idea to continue to expose herself, her family, and her marriage to the sometimes toxic situations of the series.

Also in her statement, Flicker suggested that she was portrayed in a negative light after being provoked to act out by her co-stars.

During The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, Flicker butted heads with Margaret Josephs during a cast trip to Milan after Josephs pointed out that Hitler wasn’t a good person, even though he wouldn’t have killed her. After the comment was made, Flicker explained that Hitler’s name was a trigger word for her because her own father, Dr. Mordecai Paldiel, is Holocaust survivor.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 is expected to air later this year on Bravo TV, but a premiere date for the upcoming installment has not yet been announced.