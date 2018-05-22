‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra ‘Not Okay’ Amid Marriage Rumors, Reports ‘Radar’

Is there trouble in paradise for the popular 'Teen Mom OG' couple?

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are reportedly “not okay” during a time when it’s being rumored that their marriage could be in crisis.

According to a May 22 report by Radar Online, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are allegedly struggling in their relationship at the moment. The couple have become a huge favorite among Teen Mom OG fans, and have been through so many ups and downs in their relationship and lives over the years.

Sources tell the outlet that “Everything is not okay” between Catelynn and Tyler at the moment, and that the couple are reportedly “dodging” questions about one another when speaking to friends. The rumors all began when Catelynn changed her name on social media, removing Tyler’s last name, Baltierra, from her Instagram account. Teen Mom OG fans immediately noticed, and the insider says it is a source of concern.

“Cate changed her name on social media, which is weird because she has always been so proud to be a Baltierra. She knows people will notice. That was no accident,” the insider dished.

The source went on to reveal that Tyler Baltierra did not wish Catelynn Lowell a happy Mother’s Day on social media, which also points to there being trouble in paradise. Baltierra would often praise his wife online, especially when it comes to her being the mother of his child.

????????❤️ A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on May 21, 2018 at 1:47pm PDT

However, the insider said that Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s problems could also stem from their mental health issues. As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Catelynn has been in and out of rehab three times over the past year after admitting that she was having suicidal thoughts in 2017. Now, Tyler has been worrying fans with his cryptic social media posts. Baltierra also announced that he had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The source claims that Tyler is having “a hard time” at the moment, and his family drama doesn’t help matters much. The Teen Mom OG star is often worried about his father, Butch Baltierra, who has been in and out of prison his whole life, and is currently trying to stay clean and sober while battling drug addiction. Tyler’s sister, Amber, also recently headed to rehab. Tyler’s been writing poetry and sharing it online, which the insider says has all been part of his therapy sessions.

One of Tyler Baltierra’s poems had fans worried when he hinted that he was “pathetic” and “got famous” for getting his girlfriend “knocked up,” adding that he “can’t wait” for the show to end, and that he’s “gotta leave” Catelynn Lowell if he “ever wants to be heard.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after divorce rumors began to run wild, Catelynn Lowell took to social media to reveal that she and Tyler Baltierra are “not getting a divorce,” adding that couples go through ups and downs and that they can “work through anything” life may throw at them.