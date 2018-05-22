NBA Rumors: Cavs Could Acquire C.J. McCollum & No. 2 Pick In 3-Team Trade With Kings & Blazers, Per ‘Fansided’

According to Ryan Rosko of Fansided's Factory of Sadness, the Cleveland Cavaliers could receive C.J. McCollum and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft in a suggested three-team deal with the Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still playing against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, but rumors and speculations continue to swirl about their plans with the No. 8 pick. With their goal to convince LeBron James to stay, the Cavaliers are expected to move the precious pick for a player who could strengthen their chance of winning an NBA championship. One of the potential trade scenarios Ryan Rosko of Fansided’s Factory of Sadness suggested is the deal that would send Portland Trail Blazers C.J. McCollum to Cleveland.

After suffering an early elimination in the Western Conference Playoffs, there is a growing belief that the Trail Blazers may consider rebuilding their roster by moving either Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum. With Lillard considered as the face of the franchise, most people see McCollum as the likely trade candidate in the upcoming offseason. As Rosko noted, the Cavaliers could take advantage of Portland’s situation by engaging in a three-team trade with the Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings.

In the proposed trade deal, the Cavaliers will acquire C.J. McCollum and the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Kings receive Tristan Thompson, Kyle Korver, and the No. 8 pick, while the Trail Blazers obtain Bojan Bogdanovic, Kosta Koufos, Buddy Hield, and the Kings’ 2021 first-round pick.

“Sacramento stays in the top 10 and adds decent roles players to complement their younger players. The Cavaliers upgrade their backcourt and as a result, have the choice to likely choose between Doncic and Arizona’s Deandre Ayton. Or Marvin Bagley, Mohamed Bomba, etc., you get the idea. McCollum does not get as much hype as he deserves but changes as a Cavalier.”

If the suggested three-team trade becomes a reality, the Cavaliers would be foolish not to make the deal. Tristan Thompson and Kyle Korver may have been doing well in their ongoing matchup against the Celtics, but both veterans are worth trading if they will get C.J. McCollum and the No. 2 overall pick in return. McCollum will give the Cavaliers another reliable scoring option next to LeBron James and Kevin Love. They could use the No. 2 pick to draft either DeAndre Ayton or Luka Doncic, or include it in a trade package to further improve their roster.

Despite losing McCollum, the Trail Blazers will receive enough assets to rebuild their roster. Buddy Hield could immediately replace McCollum as Portland’s starting shooting guard next season. Playing alongside Lillard could help him further improve his game and point him to the right path to becoming a superstar in the league.

Meanwhile, it remains questionable if the Kings will agree with the trade. Aside from getting a higher pick, they will be sacrificing multiple assets for an undersized center and an aging sharpshooter. Thompson and Korver are undeniably good players who could mentor the Kings’ young core, but they are not worth giving up the No. 2 pick and Hield.