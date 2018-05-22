‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ 4.2 Update Arrives With Jetpacks And Two Limited Time Modes

Jetpacks may be deadlier to 'Fortnite' players who misuse it and fall to their deaths.

Fortnite: Battle Royale was updated Tuesday morning with the new item promised by Epic Games: the jetpack. The item is joined by a double dose of limited time modes for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile players to try out, one of which features the jetpack.

Update 4.2 is now available in Fortnite: Battle Royale and is a comparatively small patch. Epic Games did not include any bug fixes or gameplay tweaks with this update beyond adding support for the jetpack and introducing the two new limited time modes: Solid Gold v2 and Close Encounters.

Jetpack

There is still some confusion concerning what Epic Games means by describing the jetpack as a “limited time item” in Fortnite: Battle Royale. However, the 4.2 patch notes state the item will be automatically destroyed once it is fully consumed.

Otherwise, the jetpack behaves mostly as expected. Players will not be able to fly freely across the map, as the item can only be used for a brief period of time before it needs to be recharged. This will allow players who find the Legendary item in Treasure Chests to quickly reach high places or jump their way out of a jam. However, those using the item will need to be extremely cognizant of how much fuel the jetpack has left or risk dying in a fall. A fuel gauge can be seen on the outside of both thrusters of the jetpack.

Another catch is aiming down sights will not be possible while in the air with the jetpack. Fortnite players will only be able to fire from the hip in that situation.

Close Encounters

The addition of the jetpack has spawned an all-new limited time mode in Fortnite: Battle Royale called Close Encounters. Players will have access to the mobility item but will only have access to shotguns for weapons. Jetpack and Heavy Shotguns can be found in Treasure Chests and Supply Drops, while the other Shotgun types can be found as floor loot.

Another thing Fortnite players should be aware of in this mode is the storm, which will move much more quickly in the mid-to-late game.

Solid Gold v2

Epic Games has brought the Solid Gold limited time mode back for a second go-round in Fortnite: Battle Royale, with some tweaks. As before, all weapons drops from floor loot, chests, and supply drops are of Legendary rarity. However, different weapon types can be found in different loot spawns.

Floor Drops: High chance of Hand Cannon & Suppressed Pistols. Low chance of Assault Rifle & Sniper Rifle.

Chests: High chance of Assault Rifle, Minigun & Sniper Rifle. Low chance of Heavy Shotgun & Rocket/Grenade Launchers. No Pistols.

Supply Drops: High chance of Rocket/Grenade Launchers, Medium chance of Sniper Rifles. Low chance of Heavy Shotgun & Assault Rifles. No Pistols.

The increased weapon power has been balanced with an increase in stone and metal resources earned from farming. Additionally, Chug Juggs, Slurp Juice, Shields, Special Grenades, Launch Pads, and Campfires will all have a higher drop rate.