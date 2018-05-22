Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Tristan Thompson Should Prove His Loyalty To Khloe Kardashian

Kim is still looking out for her little sister.

Kim Kardashian is not ready to forgive and forget when it comes to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The reality TV star is not happy with her sister Khloe’s boyfriend, and she believes that it will be a long time before he’s proven he can be loyal.

According to a May 21 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian has allegedly been telling Khloe Kardashian to stop attending Tristan Thompson’s basketball games. Kim has reportedly been “disappointed” that Khloe has been showing up to Tristan’s games to support him and the team, and believes that she shouldn’t be making so much effort after what he put her through.

Sources tell the outlet that Kim Kardashian is very skeptical of Tristan Thompson, and believes that he should be doing everything he can to prove that he’ll be faithful to Khloe while making amends for embarrassing her and her famous family in such a public way. Kim also allegedly thinks that Khloe showing up to Tristan’s games is just rewarding his bad behavior.

“The big sister in her is still suspicious of Tristan, and so Kim is pleading with her to stay away from the games until Tristan makes amends for his mistakes and proves his loyalty. Kim thinks everything Tristan put Khloe through was horribly embarrassing for not only Khloe, but for the entire family. Kim is all for supporting Khloe being happy, she just doesn’t think it is fair for Khloe to support Tristan at his games after the way he dissed her. Kim feels that Khloe should not reward his poor behavior,” the insider added.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women after photos and video of him kissing and touching those women surfaced online just days before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian had a hard time deciding on what she would do following the cheating scandal. While Kim Kardashian and family wanted Khloe to bring baby True home to L.A. and leave Tristan Thompson behind in Cleveland, she eventually decided to stay in Ohio and work things out with her baby’s daddy.

However, it hasn’t been an easy process for the new mom, who is dealing with a lot of emotion when it comes to her relationship and figuring out how to be a first time mother to her newborn daughter.