‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, May 23: Katie Pressures Wyatt, Brooke And Ridge Face Off

Katie's actions could have far-reaching consequences on her relationship with Wyatt.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 23, reveal that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will wrestle with his conscience, as Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Darin Brooks) prepare for their wedding day. While he struggles with whether or not to tell the truth, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) each believe that their daughter is entitled to be with Liam. It seems as if both couples’ relationships are on the rocks as a result of the “Lope” wedding. Will their relationships survive the wedding, or does this spell the beginning of the end for them?

Wyatt has been under immense pressure. First, he witnessed the romantic setting in his dad’s office, which was staged to make him believe that Bill (Don Diamont) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were having an affair. He felt compelled to tell Liam what he saw, only to later find out that his dad had been manipulating him. Now, both his dad and his girlfriend don’t want him to tell Liam the truth. Added to that, Liam recently told him he is one of only two people he really trusts on this planet. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, indicate that he will again face an internal struggle as Katie pushes Wyatt to keep silent.

Bill manipulates Liam then offers Wyatt the keys to the kingdom in return for his loyalty. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/K8AekKCQVb #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/5FORWXeYhS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 21, 2018

Bill gave Wyatt his Ferrari keys, a painting, and promised that everything will be his should he stay loyal to him. Wyatt was furious that his dad thought that he could be bought, but was astonished when Katie (Heather Tom) agreed with his dad. She believes that her niece, Hope (Annika Noelle), is a better choice for Liam. She pointed out that Steffy cheated and nothing that Wyatt says to Liam will change that fact. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 23, point out that Wyatt still wants to reveal the truth so that Liam can make this life decision knowing all the facts.

TODAY: Tension builds between Ridge and Brooke as they each take a stand for their own daughter. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/480CNUZApk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 22, 2018

Ridge and Brooke will once again face off about Hope marrying Liam, according to She Knows Soaps. Ridge firmly believes that Bill is behind his son-in-law’s turn, and that he is only marrying Hope on the rebound. To add fuel to the fire, Steffy is also expecting Liam’s baby, and he thinks that they should be a family unit. On the other hand, Brooke believes that Hope and Liam’s romance originally started years ago. She thinks that they are finally getting a chance at love. Brooke wants her daughter to have the lasting happiness with Liam that she deserves, according to the latest spoilers.

As Brooke and Ridge tear into each other, it remains to be seen if their marriage can survive their feud. As far as Katie and Wyatt are concerned, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Katie’s deviousness is only pushing Wyatt further away.

To see how these relationships unfold, tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.