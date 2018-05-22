‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Reveals Exciting News That She Is Engaged

It has been a rough year for Becca Kufrin, but it looks like it is getting much better for the new 'Bachelorette.'

The new season of The Bachelorette is happening next week. Beginning on Monday, May 28, the fireworks will be flying as Becca Kufrin will be giving love another try. Her devastating breakup with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. on the last season of The Bachelor in front of millions of viewers left her heartbroken, but she is now back and happier than she has ever been. The reason is that she is engaged to one of her suitors. She revealed her new relationship status to People, and also talked about her second chance to find her prince charming.

This is Becca’s second time trying to find love on a reality show, and also the second engagement in less than a year. The Bachelorette said that she is so happy to finally be able to say it out loud and that she feels like this relationship will stick this time around. However, it doesn’t sound like it was an easy road to find it. She admitted that it has been crazy during her season, but was well worth it in the end.

The 28-year-old publicist mentioned that there were a handful of men who impressed her from the beginning, and that she also got to see different sides to them as the season progressed. She got to meet a few of them right away as soon as she was announced as being the next Bachelorette on After the Final Rose in March. Viewers got to see a glimpse of some of the men vying for Becca’s heart. Was her fiance among those she met that night?

Becca said that there are really no rules to follow, just to follow your heart. She understands now just a little of what her ex-fiance went through while he was on The Bachelor. Her on-air breakup with Arie Luyendyck, Jr. may have been humiliating and hurtful at the time, but she said that it actually freed her to follow this new chapter in her life.

“Now looking back, as weird as it sounds, I can really only thank him because he followed his heart, and then allowed me to go on this new journey for myself to find the person who is a better fit for me.”

Becca Kufrin Rips Heart-Shaped Photo of Ex Arie Luyendyk Jr. in New Bachelorette Promo https://t.co/OLEbT45sQk — People (@people) May 1, 2018

Bachelor nation is excited to watch Becca Kufrin find happiness this time around. Who does she give her final rose to? If you love spoilers, you can always follow along with Reality Steve, who seems to have inside information on filming and who gets picked off each week. He has revealed the names of the final three men, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Find out which guy will get down on one knee to propose to Becca in just a few weeks. Season 14 of The Bachelorette premieres on May 28 at 8 p.m. ET.