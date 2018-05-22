Ariana Grande ‘Casually’ Dating Pete Davidson, Sources Say She’s ‘Very Happy’

The singer and the funnyman are just starting a relationship, but it seems to be going well.

The rumors about Ariana Grande dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson are seemingly true. Sources are confirming that the couple have only recently started seeing each other, but that things are moving along nicely in the relationship.

According to a May 21 report by E! Online, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson both announced that they had split with their longtime significant others this month. Grande confirmed her split from Mac Miller, while Davidson announced that he had ended his two-year relationship with Cazzie David.

Ariana and Pete spent time together back in 2016 when she hosted Saturday Night Live, but sources have not yet revealed how the two ended up together. While insiders claim that Grande and Davidson’s relationship is still in the early stages, and very “casual,” the “Into You” singer is said to be “very happy” with the budding romance.

While some fans believe that Ariana Grande moved on very quickly from her relationship with Mac Miller, sources claim that the relationship had been unhealthy for some time. An insider dished that Ariana had been “holding Mac together for a long time,” and that her time with Mac “wasn’t a good relationship for her.”

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:36pm PST

When the split was announced, Grande took to her Instagram page to release a statement about her love and respect for Miller, saying that she still considers him one of her best friends and that she will continue to “adore” him no matter where their lives take them.

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick. respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

However, Mac may not be coping with the break up well. Miller was arrested earlier this month for a DUI and a hit and run. The L.A. Police Department confirmed that Mac was driving his 2016 G-Wagon when he hit a pole. He and his two passengers then fled the scene on foot. Following the shocking arrest, Ariana took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet that many believe to be in regards to her ex-boyfriend.

“Pls take care of yourself,” she wrote.

????????‍???? A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 5, 2018 at 5:24pm PDT

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson’s split with Cazzie David was not as dramatic. The SNL star revealed that he and his longtime love were no longer together, calling her a “very talented girl” and claiming that she would “be fine” following the breakup. He and Ariana Grande have yet to go public with their romance.