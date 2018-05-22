Willow Smith Gets Real About Past Jealousy Of ‘Curvy’ Girls: ‘Everyone Wants What They Don’t Have’

The singer shows us that even girls with famous parents get a little insecure sometimes

Willow Smith has grown up a lot at 17. The daughter of famous, iconic couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith began forging her own path in 2010 when she came out with her first hit single, “Whip My Hair”, and regardless of the fact that she was only 10 years-old when the song was released, she gained a lot of attention and success for it. And let’s be honest, we all know at least one person who was obsessed with the catchy song.

However, a lot of people probably forget that at the end of the day, Smith is still a teenager. She’s still growing up and becoming her own woman and a part of growing up is dealing with insecurities about body image. In the third episode of her mother and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield’s, Facebook show, Red Table Talk, Smith admits that she used to be jealous of girls who had ‘curvy’ bodies.

Every woman can relate to body image insecurities growing up because they know how difficult it can be for girls when it comes to self-love, worth and acceptance. “I, in my own life struggled with, curvier women and curvier girls have always gotten more attention from the boys that I’ve liked and have ended up dating the boys that I’ve liked,” Smith tells her mother and grandmother.

The “21st Century Girl” singer describes the feeling of being friends with guys while slowly realizing that they weren’t looking at her the way they were looking at her friends. “You start to wonder, ‘Dang am I just not desirable? Is my body just not what society likes?’ So it does just get really hard for a lot of girls.”

Truer words have never been spoken. Society plays a huge role when it comes to what women should be like and what they should look like and if you don’t fit that mold, that’s when young girls/women start to feel like there must be something wrong with them. Smith goes on to say, “I hear my friends that are curvy, they are telling me, ‘It’s so great that you can wear some shorts and a tank top and not feel overexposed or feel like people are looking at you differently.’ Everyone wants what they don’t have.”

Teenage girls sometimes tend to turn everything into a competition. Any little thing can be used to gain advantage over their female peers. Smith took time to answer some Facebook fan questions and one fan in particular wanted to know why girls are so “brutal” to one another when it comes to physical appearance. “Because they wished they had what the other person has,” Smith answered honestly. The “I Am Me” singer explains that most of the time when girls slam another girl over her looks, chances are that girl is “really just talking to herself.” So maybe it’s time girls support each other rather than break each other down?

Smith’s candid openness about her body image insecurities follows the last episode of Red Table Talk, where the singer confessed that she used to self-harm when she was 10 years-old. Right after the success of “Whip My Hair”, Smith felt that her “sanity” had been lost and she started cutting herself to help cope.

You can watch the third episode of Red Table Talk below.