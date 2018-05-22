‘DWTS’ Pro-Kym Herjavec Shares Milestone Photo Of Twins For One Month Birthday

The former dancer shares a pic of the gorgeous babies she shares with 'Shark Tank' Star Robert Herjavec.

Former Dancing with the Stars pro-Kym Herjavec celebrated a milestone birthday of twins Haven Mae and Hudson Robert on Instagram for one very important reason.

The gorgeous babies have just turned one-month old.

The Aussie dancer remarked on social media, “One month today. Thanks, @glennnutley for taking this pic! Will be so special to look back on xoxo.”

The black and white photo shows Kym cradling each baby simultaneously in her arms.

Hudson and Haven were born one minute apart on April 23, 2018.

After the birth of the twins she shares with Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec, Kym penned on Instagram that her heart was “full” and that she was “so in love” with her “angels.”

The couple revealed to fans that they were expecting both a son and a daughter during a baby shower for family and friends on April 1, 2018.

The shower was also attended by Kym’s Dancing with the Stars pals, Cheryl Burke and Season 13 contestant Carson Kressley.

Kym and Robert were the first pro and contestant to marry after falling in love during rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars in 2015.

Their romance was documented via backstage and rehearsal footage from the series where the duo was seen acting very affectionate towards one another.

The couple continued to date after they were eliminated in week eight of Season 20 of the show.

Soon after, Kym hung up her dancing shoes after appearing on the DWTS as a pro for 15 seasons, winning two mirrorballs alongside celebrities Donny Osmond and Hines Ward.

Before becoming engaged, Kym said this about Robert to People Magazine.

“We were friends first, and we got to know each other on a friendship level; I think that’s really important,” Kym said to People.

“That developed into something else, and it’s really great. We’re both each other’s number one fans, and have respect for each other.”

After months of speculation about the status of their relationship, the couple went public with their love affair in September of 20145.

Kym and Robert were married in July of 2016.

The businessman and Shark Tank star has three children from his marriage to Diane Plese; Brendan, Caprice, and Skye.