‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, May 22: Steffy Names Baby, Brooke’s Orders, Wyatt The Traitor

Steffy names her daughter without Liam's help.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 22 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will name her daughter without any input from Liam (Scott Clifton). Steffy knows that the baby will always bind them together and therefore it is logical that she will choose a special name, as was reported by Inquisitr.

According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central,Steffy will tell Liam the name that she has chosen for their daughter. Some possibilities could include naming the baby after Liam’s late mother, Kelly, or even after Steffy’s twin sister who passed away, Phoebe. Of course, a contentious issue may be that she could decide that their daughter will be a Spencer, in spite of Liam annulling their marriage as if it had never happened. If she was hoping that the baby’s name will somehow soften Liam’s heart towards her, she was sorely mistaken. The wedding will go ahead on Friday, May 25 as he is determined that Hope (Annika Noelle) will be his wife since he can trust her.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will also try to reason with Hope. He still believes that Bill (Don Diamont) is behind Liam breaking things off with Steffy. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, he will tell her that Liam is marrying her based on a lie. However, the promo video for Tuesday, May 22 shows how Brooke steps in on the conversation. Brooke will order her husband to accept that Liam and Hope are getting married. Brooke has had enough of everyone’s opinions that the two are rushing into marriage and that he is marrying Hope on the rebound. She is determined to defend her daughter until she walks down the aisle.

Bill manipulates Liam then offers Wyatt the keys to the kingdom in return for his loyalty. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/K8AekKCQVb #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/5FORWXeYhS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 21, 2018

In the meantime, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) has been wrestling with his conscience. He knows that he should tell his brother that Bill rigged the whole romantic scenario that he saw, but both Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill have told him to keep quiet about what he now knows. Katie feels that Liam deserves better than Steffy who cheated on him, while Bill has promised Wyatt everything that he owns if he keeps his secret. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt will confirm that he hasn’t told anyone the truth. Will Wyatt be able to keep the secret until after the couple make their vows? Tune into CBS every weekday to catch new episodes of Bold and the Beautiful. For spoilers and updates, check back here for the latest news.