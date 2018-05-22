‘Westworld’ Season 2: Is Maeve God Now?

Or, could she be a Jedi using the force?

Episode 5 of Westworld Season 2 introduced the audience to another theme park within the Westworld universe: Shogun World. As to be expected, it was packed to overflowing with ninjas and geishas. However, it was the introduction of Maeve’s new superpower that really got fans excited.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “Akane No Mai”) of HBO’s Westworld Season 2. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Maeve (Thandie Newton) and her group entered Shogun World, they were instantly immersed in one of the narratives. Maeve immediately recognized the similarities between the narratives in Shogun World and those of her own in Westworld. As Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman) points out to her, he had 300 narratives to write and sometimes things overlap.

Not long into this narrative, though, Lee realizes it is going off track as Akane (Rinko Kikuchi) takes over her own story and manipulates it beyond the normal narrative. It is not long after this that Maeve discovers she can alter narratives using nothing than the power of her own mind.

As a result of this, some Westworld viewers are comparing Maeve to God or a Jedi using the force. In Shogun World, they started referring to her as a witch.

So, what’s going on there?

As the Observer points out, Dr. Ford was also able to control hosts without using voice commands. This raises a multitude of questions. Is Maeve now Dr. Ford? Or, is she tapping into his programming to alter those around her?

According to the actress who plays Maeve, it is easily explained as to how Maeve is controlling hosts using nothing but her mind. In an interview with The Wrap, Thandie Newton elaborated.

“She’s really got control over other hosts in the way satellites can give us all information on our screens in our living rooms. It’s technology taken to its sort of obvious conclusion. And it’s not something she can do easily.”

Therefore, it seems Maeve is merely tapping into the technology that is a part of her and reaching out to those who also have that technology. The groundwork for this has already been laid in Season 2 of Westworld. Previously, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) told Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) that hosts could tap into other hosts that were close by. This method was then used to try to track down Peter Abernathy (Louis Herthum). So, what Maeve is doing here is using that tracking ability and amping it further to also control those around her.

So, effectively, you could say that Maeve is using the force like a Jedi. Or, even claim that she is the host equivalent of God.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 6 on Sunday, May 27, at 9 p.m. ET.