Someone Invited ‘Sexual Chocolate’ To The Royal Wedding And It Is Absolute Perfection [Video]

The greatest moment of the Royal Wedding may be one that never even happened at all.

There were a lot of great moments to take away from the Royal Wedding that happened on Saturday morning, and some of them were completely unintentional. There was the extra long sermon by Michael Curry and Prince Harry’s lip bite took social media by storm. Still, one of the most ultimate happenings is a video that was mashed together to include moments from the Royal Wedding and the greatest band of all time – Sexual Chocolate.

Yes, the band from Coming To America.

A lot of people have been talking about the sermon given by Michael Curry which ended up taking the world over and making people realize that true love is out there. He captured the attention of all those in attendance and the millions watching around the world, but now, Curry is being compared to another famous preacher.

A freelance creative artist by the name of Carl Whitbread realized that the perfect opportunity was staring him right in the face during the Royal Wedding. He knew that something needed to be done and he used his skills to come up with the ultimate in viral videos.

A preacher was getting carried away and even went longer than he intended to go, as reported by Express. Some of the attendees had looks of shock and awe on their faces. Finally, a scene from Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall’s classic cult film fit right in.

As you can see, the iconic band known as “Sexual Chocolate” took to the stage and performed for the royals and celebrities at Windsor Castle in a mash-up that is absolutely brilliant. In less than two days, it has more than 16,000 views on YouTube and more than 1.5 million views on the Facebook page of Carl Whitbread.

The introduction, the performance, and the mic drop are perfect and hilarious, but there is something even better. Whitbread adding in some of the now famous expressions of those such as Elton John, the Queen of England, and Zara Phillips Tindall are sheer genius.

We are all Zara Phillips rn pic.twitter.com/UVy9MONbpk — Jamie (@jxmielannister) May 19, 2018

Phillips’ was one of the expressions that went viral on Saturday as she didn’t seem to know exactly what to think during Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon. As reported by Fox News, the equestrian’s expression was captured at the most opportune moment and shared for the whole world to see.

The Royal Wedding was a grand event which was watched by millions around the globe and it is an event that will go down in history. Still, in this day and age of social media, there is so much more than can be taken out of every single happening to take place. That being said, one creative mind decided that the ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle simply needed to have a bit more soul and the power of Sexual Chocolate.