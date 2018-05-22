NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns Could Swap No. 1 Pick For Karl-Anthony Towns, According To ‘Arizona Sports’

Will the Phoenix Suns consider trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft for Karl-Anthony Towns?

All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns is currently the center of various NBA rumors and speculations after Zach Lowe of ESPN reported that he and the Minnesota Timberwolves are “not in a good place internally.” Several NBA teams will surely express interest in adding him to their team once he becomes officially available on the trading block this summer. One of the teams who could make an intriguing offer to the Timberwolves is the Phoenix Suns.

After 50 years, the Suns finally acquired the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Most mock drafts predict that the Suns will use the pick to select promising center DeAndre Ayton. However, with numerous superstars expected to be available on the trade market in the upcoming offseason, there is a high possibility that the Suns will consider moving the precious pick. According to Dan Bickley of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, if the Suns decide to trade the No. 1 pick, it should only be for Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

“Should our NBA franchise trade their winning lottery ticket for an established star? Yes. Definitely. But only in the case of Timberwolves’ star Karl-Anthony Towns, who might be available following reports of internal discord in Minnesota.”

With the Suns’ goal to return to the Western Conference Playoffs next season, it makes a lot of sense to target Towns. In his first three seasons in the NBA, the 22-year-old center has been impressive on both ends of the floor, averaging 21.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks on 54.3 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. At this point, the Suns haven’t given any hint if they plan to trade for Towns, but it seems like their own franchise player, Devin Booker, is urging the team to bring the Timberwolves disgruntled center to Phoenix.

When the trade rumors centered on Karl-Anthony Towns spread, Devin Booker posted a photo of the All-Star center wearing Suns’ jersey. After Towns liked the tweet, some people took it as a hint that the reunion of the two former Kentucky superstars is near. Ben Beecken of Fansided’s Dunking With Wolves revealed that the photo was taken before both Towns and Booker entered the NBA and added that it doesn’t mean that the two young superstars will soon team up in Phoenix.

It would be unwise for the Timberwolves to trade a rising superstar who is currently on a cheap deal, but if Towns already wants his way out of the team, Minnesota has no choice but to find him a new home. If things work according to Suns’ plan, Towns may end up reuniting with Booker, and the Timberwolves could use the No. 1 pick to draft their new starting center.