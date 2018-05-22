With signature drinks, celeb guests, and great music, it's the best party that most of us missed

In the past, royal weddings have looked gorgeous, but they have also seemed, prim, proper, and perhaps a bit tame. But the evening party at Frogmore House with 200 guests sounds like it might have trumped a post-Oscars party in Los Angeles. From the serious star power to the accouterments like food, drink, and party favors, it looked like a major pinch yourself kind of moment.

Frogmore House is already a beautiful backdrop for a party, as it is seldom opened to the public with manicured lawns and timeless furnishings, and it helped to make the fairytale come true. Vanity Fair says that waiting to greet the 200 guests were Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

British party planners Fait Accompli didn’t miss a trick with a three-course farm-to-table feast accompanied by vintage Pol Roger Champagne. Guests like Idris Elba, Oprah, James Corden, and Serena Williams were not just polite party guests, but they also got in on the fun when everybody let their hair down and truly partied.

An insider says that the party struck a great balance of fun and sincere.

“It was heartfelt and funny, just the right balance. Diana was mentioned of course and William said Meghan was the best thing to happen to Harry.”

Idris Elba DJ’d, Serena Williams played beer pong and there was a stunning fireworks show. All the details inside the private party: https://t.co/AVk8sGzy0G — 1071 KISS FM (@1071KISSFM) May 22, 2018

Prince Charles and Camilla said goodnight just before 11 p.m., but sources say they were still there for the Prince Harry/Prince William dance-off which was “instigated” by Harry’s pal James Corden. The celebs invited to the party were not just there to be polite, but rather they were there to have a great time and toast the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The dance floor was a who’s who of Hollywood stars and musicians, and George and Amal Clooney were among the last guests to leave after an elaborate fireworks display. And spinning the soul classics was actor Idris Elba, DJing with Sam Totolee.

Well I don’t know how legit this source is, but it’s saying that Harry performed at the Royal Wedding Evening Reception? And that Idris Elba DJ’d?! With James Corden acting as MC! Not sure if we’ll ever get the real story on this one lol! https://t.co/m2aD1xWhzi — Older Styles Fans (@OlderStylesFans) May 22, 2018

The gang from Soho House were not only there to celebrate (that’s where Harry and Meghan had their first date), but also to provide snacks late into the night. They also created a signature rum and ginger cocktail called “When Harry Met Meghan.” There were mini-bars and stalls strewn throughout the gardens of the Frogmore House estate, where coincidentally, Wallis Simpson, the other American divorcee who married into the British royal family, is buried.

Bustle says that Prince Harry didn’t just dance with his new bride, but also took a turn on the dance floor with her mom, Doria Ragland with the dashing Mr. Elba behind the turntables.

The revelers danced and drank until around 2 a.m. when the party finally broke up. From the sound of it, this was not your mama’s royal wedding.