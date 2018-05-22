WWE News: Finn Balor Teases Fans On Instagram With His Ultimate Dream Match At ‘WrestleMania 35’

"WrestleMania 35" is still close to a year away, but fans would love it if this match was on the card.

When Daniel Bryan was cleared by WWE doctors to return to the ring, it opened up a whole lot of doors for new and exciting matches that could take place in the future. So far, Bryan has faced off with Big Cass, AJ Styles, and a few others, but what about some of the other dream matches? Recently on Instagram, Finn Balor shared some fan art which shows the ultimate in dream matches for WrestleMania 35 and the world would love if it happened.

For anyone who follows Balor on his Instagram, he is quite active on it and usually posts a lot of shots from the ring or on the road. He also enjoys posting pics with fans and teasing them when rumors start flying in the Internet Wrestling Community, but this one may be the best.

A few days ago, Balor decided to share some fan art which is a poster showcasing a match for WrestleMania 35. Of course, there is absolutely nothing scheduled for the event as it is still so far away, but he wouldn’t mind seeing this match added to the card by WWE.

In the poster, it simply shows the logo for the big pay-per-view and has Balor facing off against none other than Daniel Bryan.

As you can see, he kept things very simple with his caption and merely said, “YES, please…”

This is one of those matches that many fans thought would never ever be possible after Daniel Bryan had to medically retire from the ring in early 2016. It was believed that if Balor vs. Bryan were to take place, it would have to happen outside of WWE.

Luckily for everyone involved, Daniel Bryan was cleared by WWE doctors back in March and he has already had a number of matches since that time. Right now, he’s hoping to end up with a spot in the Men’s Ladder Match at Money in the Bank, but that will be determined in the coming weeks.

That happens to be a match which Finn Balor has already qualified for and has a spot.

WWE

For what it’s worth, the image on Balor’s Instagram is nothing more than some fan art, but it is incredibly well done. Along with that, it is also something that is overly intriguing and an image has riled up so many wrestling fans across the world.

At this time, no one has any earthly idea what is going to happen at WrestleMania 35 next year, but the higher-ups in WWE are certainly brainstorming already. It’s possible that they have some ideas in place and are already planning on some of the key matches for the card, but anything could change in the course of a year. With that being said, Finn Balor vs. Daniel Bryan isn’t a bad idea for a top bout and this fan-made post should really be something to take into consideration.