Samantha Markle said the Markle family was disrespected.

The royal wedding is over but it sounds like Samantha Markle has another gear left when it comes to throwing shade at her half-sister and the royal family. Samantha starts off by saying she’d like to reconcile with Meghan and Harry and then throws additional insults their way. She also referenced the minister’s homily, suggesting if it was sincere, then Meghan should embrace the speech about love and kindness.

The Sun reported that the half-sister of Meghan said that if the Duchess is sincere, then she should work to heal the Markle family rift.

“So if that was real and if I were to define a principle to all of this then it would be that we all just work for a peaceful resolution and reunion as a family.”

Samantha adds that she personally was moved by the religious message.

“I feel a religious and moral obligation to be open to her and not be vindictive or isolating or hurt.”

In a tone that sounded more passive aggressive than genuine, Samantha added that even after saying horrible hurtful things, she now wants to mend fences with Meghan and Harry for the sake of Thomas Markle and the Markle family.

But while suggesting that the family needs to heal, Samantha also doubts the sincerity of half-sister Meghan’s baptismal vows when joining the Church of England.

“If she feels that the Markles are not worthy and excludes us, I think that is going against the tenets of her baptismal vows and everything in the church.”

Samantha also spoke out on behalf of their father, saying that he is a chivalrous and gentlemanly father to both of them, but she is disappointed at the way Meghan, Harry, and the rest of the royals treated him, complaining that she believes it is now on the royal family to make it up to him by inviting him to England after he recovers and giving him white glove, first-class treatment.

“I think Meghan and Harry should pick him up in a jet and take him to Buckingham Palace. After all, he did miss out on the wedding. I think he should have lovely tea and a tour.”

And even though the royal wedding was about the happy couple, Samantha believes that during the church ceremony, someone should have mentioned Thomas Markle.

“I know the day is about Meghan and Harry but, had Charles been in the hospital with a heart attack, I think there would have been statements released expressing their sadness that he wasn’t there.”

News Australia says that Samantha Markle knows that the press will only say that she’s bitter, slamming her half-sister and the royals, but that their scandals far outweigh the Markle family issues. She continues saying that the royals have been mired in scandals for hundreds of years.

“You’ve got inbreeding, you’ve got substance abuse, you’ve got alcohol abuse, you’ve got infidelity. On what grounds could the royals feel that the Markles are somehow not worthy?”

Samantha Markle’s final rant in her wrap-up of the royal wedding concerned the snub to their father concerning a coat of arms typically bestowed on the father of the bride in a royal wedding. The Queen did not give a coat of arms to Thomas Markle, possibly because he did not attend the wedding, but Samantha is aghast. She believes it is a horrible thing to skip over considering how much Thomas Markle is already suffering.