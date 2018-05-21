Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle’s TV Husband, Eats Crow After Calling Out Body Shamer On Instagram

Adams got offended when a woman said he looked "chunky" in a photo, so he posted a photo of her sleeping on Instagram.

There’s nothing worse for most people than being criticized for their weight or the way they look in photos. Unfortunately for Patrick Adams, Meghan Markle’s TV husband on the show Suits, a simple incident has blown up into something that he wasn’t prepared to deal with.

While Adams was at the airport on his way back home from the royal wedding, a lady noticed him and his wife. The lady was reading a paper with photos of Adams and his wife, Troian Bellisario. And instead of telling Adams that she was a fan, she decided to tell him her honest opinion of his photo. Adams detailed the exchange on a now-deleted social media post. The lady told Adams, “My God. What a terrible photo of you.” He replied, “Really. I kind of like that photo. What do you think is wrong with it?” The woman then said to Adams, “Well, you’re just so…chunky,” according to Perez Hilton.

It’s unknown what the offended Adams did in the moments after, but according to his apology post on Instagram, it’s possible that Adams did nothing at all, since he said: “I was too shocked and annoyed and Canadian – so I avoided the confrontation.” But that didn’t mean Adams was done with the encounter. He wanted a little revenge. So after the woman who called him “chunky” fell asleep, he snapped a photo of her sleeping and posted it on Instagram.

That’s when things began to heat up for Adams. He got a fair share of people who thought the lady was out of line calling him “chunky,” but other fans were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Adams. Some believed he was trying to shame the woman for her looks by posting a photo of her online, which may or may not have been the case.

Either way for Adams, he learned a hard lesson that he passed along to his fans, which included “Don’t use the internet to settle scores. Tell them right to their face and in public that they’re part of the problem not the solution.” Adams sounds like he’s over the whole thing and wants everyone to forget about it, and he said that “once I hit post on this message it will be out of my mind forever.”

The internet can be unforgiving at times. Luckily for Adams, his biggest fans have taken the time to reassure him that he and his wife are beautiful and that the woman was in the wrong anyway. While others have berated him for his actions, saying things like “A secure man would have laughed her comment off. My god, your ego.”