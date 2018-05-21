‘Days Of Our Lives’ Recap For Mon. May 21: Eve Catches Theresa and Brady Kissing

How will this shocking twist affect their engagement?

The Days of our Lives recap for Monday, May 21 reveals that Brady finally learns the truth about why Theresa left town, and the details leave him shaken to his core.

At the Kiriakis mansion, Brady (Eric Martsolf) tried to throw Theresa (Jen Lilley) out because her sudden return shocked him so badly. Ultimately, she explained why she left Salem, and her choice left Brady furious that she didn’t come to him for help instead of leaving town the way she did.

His fury didn’t stop there, though. Brady learned that Theresa reunited with Tate before seeing him, and then she dropped a major bombshell on the already shaken man — Victor (John Aniston) knew all about her leaving town the entire time and never Brady in on any of the details. Supposedly his fiance and his father did this to protect him, but instead, they left him completely heartbroken.

Theresa admitted she still loves Brady with all her heart, and she asked if he loved her too. He tried to tell her about his engagement to Eve (Kassie DePavia), but Theresa pulled him into a deep kiss instead.

Speaking of Eve, she had to deal with Xander (Paul Telfer) and his taunts. Ultimately, Eric (Greg Vaughan) came to her rescue, and they both learned that Xander had his sentence commuted, and he taunted Eric with that surprising fact.

Later, Eve revealed her engagement news to Jennifer (Melissa Reeves). Eve let Jennifer know she felt guilty about Theresa, but Jennifer advised her to let go of the guilt. However, Even received a huge shock when she walked in on Brady kissing Theresa at the Kiriakis mansion. So much for that engagement!

Although Theresa’s obviously alive and well in Salem, Mateo (Andoni Gracia) told Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) that he actually killed Theresa. Despite Chloe’s apparent fear, the drug lord begged her for a chance to let him win her heart. Of course, he also told her that anybody who messes around with him always ends up dead, so that doesn’t look great for her future. Ultimately, she penned a note to Lucas (Bryan Datillo) that she didn’t honestly believe he’d ever see.

When Lucas learned from Paul (Christopher Sean) that Miguel actually worked for a Mexican drug lord, he felt relieved. That meant that Chloe didn’t actually leave him. Ultimately, Lucas and Paul worked together to come up with a plan to rescue Chloe before it’s too late.

Finally, Stefan (Tyler Christopher) blackmailed Abby (Marci Miller) with Chad’s (Billy Flynn) freedom. He told Abby if she pursued charges against him then Chad would pay the price too. Ultimately, the blackmail worked, and Abby agreed not to file charges. Abby yelled at Chad and then told him how much she hates herself and the fact that he saw her that way. The trick’s on Stefan, though, because after all that, Abby and Chad left Stefan all alone. Life on his own in a vast mansion can’t be what he truly wants for himself.