A New Report Suggests That Nikki Bella And John Cena Are Back Together

Nikki Bella and John Cena split up earlier this year.

There are more than a few people who think that the demise of Nikki Bella and John Cena’s relationship is part of a larger “work” that was designed strictly to promote the upcoming season of Total Bellas.

And their suspicions have just been confirmed thanks to a new report from the Daily Mail, who have proof that John Cena and Nikki Bella are back together, and most likely never split apart in the first place.

According to this report, the couple is not only giving their relationship another shot, but they’re doing “better than ever.”

The duo was spotted together in San Diego over the weekend, marking the first time that the two were seen together in public since their “very public split.”

When they allegedly split, the couple worked the press circuit of both major and minor outlets, marking the first time ever that the two of them were featured in the press in such a large-scale way.

Part of the reason that the duo called it quits was because Nikki wanted children, whereas John did not. Now, however, Nikki “fully believes” that John wants children, which is why she decided to give the relationship another try.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on May 14, 2018 at 4:11am PDT

“This was never really about ending their relationship — it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right. It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point.”

The source went on to say that John Cena and Nikki Bella got the “wake-up call” of their lives when the wedding was called off, and that’s when they decided it was important to compromise on the sticking point of the children.

John Cena would frequently repeat the same claim in all of his press appearances: he loved Nicole (Nikki), he wanted to marry Nicole, and he would give their relationship another shot in a heartbeat.

Upon seeing John’s declaration of love, Nikki Bella said that she was “speechless,” but she wanted her and John to be happy, whether that means them being together or apart — though it looks like now they’re “together,” and it remains to be seen whether they ultimately walk down the aisle.