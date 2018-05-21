‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 9 Cast Rumors: Will Camille Grammer Return To The Show Full-Time?

Could Camille Grammer finally be returning to her full-time position?

Camille Grammer returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a part-time role during the show’s recently aired eighth season and now, fans are wondering what the future holds for the reality star.

While filming isn’t set to start for another couple of months, rumors have been swirling in regard to potential additions, exits of current housewives, and demotions and also those rumors continue, Grammer’s role has been pulled into question.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Grammer has been bouncing on and off of the show ever since she was included in the original cast of housewives in 2010. However, because she is now cancer free and engaged, fans are hoping she will have more time to share her new life with David C. Meyer as the show continues.

Although Grammer’s fans would certainly love to see her return in a more substantial capacity during the coming season, no decisions about an upgraded role have been confirmed quite yet.

On May 18, All About the Real Housewives offered an update on the recent casting rumors, revealing that they have been informed by Grammer herself that she “has not heard anything” about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

They are “just rumors,” Grammer added of reports of a full-time return.

Several months ago, Camille Grammer appeared on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop Podcast, where she revealed she would likely be open to the idea of coming back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role. As she explained, she would even be open to the idea of sharing moments from her upcoming wedding with David C. Meyer on the show — but only if she would be able to keep some things to herself.

Also while chatting with McDonald, Grammer said that she isn’t in a rush to get married. That said, she does plan to get married to Meyer by the end of the year and may do so in Hawaii because it is one of her favorite places.

Although fans will have to wait and see whether or not Grammer will allow cameras to film her upcoming nuptials, with or without a full-time role, the cast is typically in production in October.