Floyd Mayweather Jr. Spoils Daughter With Incredible Bauble

Mayweather Jr. gifted his daughter a 30-carat diamond ring with a canary yellow diamond in the center.

For Ivanna, Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter, her 18th birthday will always be one to remember. Her dad gifted her with an incredible bauble: a 30-carat diamond ring. And not just any ordinary diamond ring, either. This one has a canary yellow diamond in the center, which glows a beautiful yellow and is more expensive and rarer than a typical white diamond, detailed Page Six. In addition to the beautiful centerpiece, the ring is flanked by eight stones that’s a carat and a half each. According to the jeweler, Avi, the ring cost somewhere in the “high six-figure” range.

Avi also said that Mayweather was looking for something that would “pop out and stand out,” since Ivanna already has a lot of white diamond rings. Canary yellow diamonds are just one of the many types of yellow diamonds. It’s named after the canary bird and is rarer and more expensive than other yellow diamonds. Canary diamonds are known for their pure and intense coloring, according to Asteria Diamonds.

Ivanna told her fans on Instagram that “I just can’t stop staring at it.” The Sun also reported that the total cost of her birthday celebration was in the seven-figures. It didn’t just end with the ring, either. Her birthday included performances by Drake and Future. She also got a special birthday message from Justin Bieber.

Whether Ivanna was expecting the beautiful ring or not, she was sure to be hoping for something amazing and lavish. In the past, she’s gotten a Mercedes 550 S-Class and a G-Class as gifts.

Her dad, Floyd Mayweather, is known for his extravagant presents. He reportedly bought his dogs designer shoes recently.

Mayweather amassed his fortune by fighting his way through a prolific boxing and business career. In 2017, his career earnings were nearing the $1 billion mark, reported Forbes. From excellent marketing techniques to smart business decisions, Mayweather’s been unstoppable since he earned his first title in 1998.

Later on, Mayweather started a promotion company and became a bigger figure in the showbiz industry than anyone could have expected. From Dancing with the Stars to WrestleMania, he became a recognized star. Mayweather kept winning new contracts and fights until he became the first boxer to earn over $1 billion.