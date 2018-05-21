Christina El Moussa’s Boyfriend Said That He Texted Prince Harry For Dating Advice

Christina El Moussa has been dating Ant Anstead for more than 6 months.

Now that the royal wedding is behind us, people are finding any and every excuse to be connected to the newly-married Prince Harry, and Christina El Moussa’s boyfriend Ant Anstead is no exception.

Anstead, who is best known to British audiences as the host of Channel 4’s For the Love of Cars, claims that he hit up the Royal Groom when he first started dating Flip or Flop co-star Christina El Moussa because he needed advice on “how to date a Yank.” (A Yank is a British slang term for an American.)

According to People Magazine, Anstead made this announcement on his Instagram account, because that’s just what normal people do. He said that Harry was a “proper fella,” but promised to keep the nature of their text exchange a “secret.”

But Anstead went on to send a sweet message to the younger son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana of Windsor, claiming that he’d shown “tremendous strength” through the years, especially after the loss of his mother. Anstead also said that Harry is a “cheeky chap” (funny guy) who is the embodiment of a 21st Century member of royalty.

The Wheelers and Dealers host apparently took Prince Harry’s advice to heart, because his relationship with Christina El Moussa has been going strong for the past six months.

Their children — Anstead’s children from a previous relationship, and El Moussa’s two children with ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa — have also hung out together, and recently, the couple vacationed in Mexico to celebrate their six month dating anniversary, where Christina stunned everyone by wearing a barely-there bikini from her friend’s clothing line, L*Space.

The reality star couple, however, were not invited to the royal wedding. However, they were invited to a garden party in the UK, where they were recently snapped enjoying one another’s company.

Anstead also confessed that, inasmuch as he loved dating a “Yank,” he’s also gotten Christina El Moussa used to some British cuisine traditions as well, such as cucumber sandwiches, Pimms, and scones with jam and cream. They were guests of the British Consulate General.