‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For May 22: Victor And Nick Team Up, While Sharon Pushes Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, May 22, tease an unexpected reunion. Plus, an ex-mother-in-law is in for a major shock, but she might get pushed way too far.

The past hasn’t been kind to Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) relationship. They just don’t see eye to eye, and they’ve even traded punches to drive that point home. Ultimately, their behavior toward each other is shameful, but it’s possible that they’re ready to finally let bygones be bygones and move forward to a new future together. Maybe.

Nick lets Victor in on the fact that he and Sharon (Sharon Case) are back together, and the Mustache surprises Nick by being supportive, according to She Knows Soaps. Unfortunately for Nick, his mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), probably won’t feel the same way. After all that Nick went through with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), it looks like Victor is ready to see Nick move on, and Sharon is at least a known entity considering how long she’s been around the Newman family.

Of course, Nick might not be entirely on board with dear old dad’s plan for him to return to Newman Enterprises and regain his place as the rightful heir. Come to think of it, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) might not be too keen on that plan either, but with the way things look with J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder, she might find herself in some deep legal trouble soon. As usual, Victor has a hidden agenda that Nick’s not privy to, which could put the brakes on their whole family reunion.

Meanwhile, Sharon doesn’t get so lucky with Nikki. In fact, she pushes her way too far, and given their history, this is just another milk bath fight waiting to happen. Despite the fact that they teamed up to help Victoria with J.T., Nikki has no plans of welcoming Sharon back into the Newman fold. In fact, she’ll push things to the limit to keep Sharon away from her son.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) finds that the tables have turned on him at Jabot. With Billy (Jason Thompson) in charge and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) putting ideas into Billy’s head, Jack has his work cut out for him in wrestling back control of the company.

Tune in to The Young and the Restless tomorrow on CBS or POP to find out what happens next.