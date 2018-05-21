Ivanka Trump Tops Father Donald Trump’s List Of ‘Great Beauties,’ Howard Stern Tells David Letterman

Donald Trump believes his daughter is the most beautiful woman in the world.

When Howard Stern asked Donald Trump about the most beautiful women in the world, the first name that came to the president’s mind was that of his own daughter.

As reported by Deadline, shock jock Howard Stern recently sat down for an interview with David Letterman, host of the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. During his sitdown with the living late night legend, Stern opened up about some of the numerous conversations he’s had with President Donald Trump over the years, many of which have concerned the physical appearance of women. During one chat with the former host of The Apprentice, Stern learned that Trump doesn’t like it when someone dares to suggest that a female celebrity is more attractive than his daughter, Ivanka.

According to Howard Stern, the topic of Ivanka Trump’s physical appearance came up when he asked Donald Trump to list the women he considers the “great beauties” of the world. The billionaire businessman responded by informing the radio show host that he doesn’t believe that any actresses are worthy of topping his own personal list of sexy ladies.

“First of all, the great beauties are not actresses. … Anyone who works in the entertainment industry, really, I’ve only seen 6s and 7s,” Trump said.

Howard Stern responded by suggesting that Angelina Jolie is definitely deserving of being rated much higher than this, but Donald Trump insisted that the Tomb Raider star is just a “7.” According to Donald, he finds his daughter, Ivanka, much more attractive than the Oscar winner who once won Vanity Fair‘s “Most Beautiful Woman in the World” poll.

“You know who’s a great beauty? My daughter, Ivanka. Now she’s a 10!” Stern recounted Donald Trump saying.

“Oh my,” David Letterman responded.

Ivanka Trump’s looks used to be one of the president’s favorite topics to talk about, and he’s said some things about his daughter’s appearance that have raised a few eyebrows over the years. Numerous media outlets have compiled lists of these “creepy” comments, with titles like the Independent’s “Donald Trump’s Unsettling Record of Comments About his Daughter Ivanka” and the Huffington Post‘s “Donald Trump’s Creepy Ogling Of His Daughter Happened More Than You Think.”

The president made one of his most infamous remarks about his daughter during a 2006 appearance on The View.

“If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps, I would be dating her,” Donald Trump said.

“Yeah, she’s really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren’t happily married and, ya know, her father . . .” he told Rolling Stone a few years later.

Donald gives his daughter a kiss Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

Donald Trump has also described his daughter as being “hot” and “a piece of a**.”

While many of these comments may gross some people out, Howard Stern told David Letterman that he found it rather refreshing that Donald Trump was so honest about how attractive he finds his own offspring.

“To me, a guest who comes on and says anything that is on his mind is a great guest,” Stern said.

Howard Stern’s complete interview with David Letterman will air May 31 on Netflix.