Prince’s Alleged Daughter Makes A Claim For His Estate

Prince, the legendary rocker & R'n'B star, left behind millions of dollars in an estate.

When Prince Rogers Nelson — known only as Prince — died in 2016, he left behind a sizable estate that, as of right now, is currently being litigated by his surviving family members.

But there’s one other person who wants to lay a claim to his estate: his alleged daughter.

Snowe Melinda Saxman is a woman who, according to TMZ, filed paperwork in a Minnesota court claiming to be Prince‘s biological daughter. In so filing the paperwork, Saxman is demanding to be looped in on what goes on with her alleged father’s estate.

Saxman claims that she went on a website called Family Tree DNA, and on that website, she matched up with other confirmed relatives of Prince’s, including John Lewis Nelson and Mattie Della Baker. She claimed that she didn’t match up with the “Purple Rain” singer because his DNA wasn’t in the system.

And there’s more: Saxman claims that she has “substantial physical, temperamental and aspirational similarities to Prince,” and has to be the “Little Red Corvette” singer’s daughter because she has a “natural-born charisma” and is destined to be a star. And, the reason that she and the Purple One never connected while he was alive is because she was adopted and never knew her real parents.

She was never notified of what was going on with her alleged father’s estate and wants to lay a claim to what’s left over from it.

She’d better hurry up, because in a different report from TMZ, it was confirmed that Prince’s estate is currently spending more than $600,000 a month, and his rightful heirs (of which Saxman is not, as of yet, one) are concerned that, by the time the probate is complete, they won’t be able to have any money to claim as their own.

Currently, the fee to manage the estate is $125,000 per month (we’re in the wrong business). Fredrikson & Byron P.A. is currently representing Prince’s label in court, where they’re suing RocNation, and that’s costing the estate more than $400,000 per month. In addition, there are other attorneys and their bills for handling things like trademarks and licensing.

The estate of Prince is allegedly worth more than $200 million.