Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Chose Classic Whitney Houston Song For Their First Dance As Man And Wife

Surprisingly it wasn't Houston's classic ballad, "I Will Always Love You."

This past weekend was definitely Royal Wedding-mania as the world tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially say their “I do’s” on Saturday, May 19, at Windsor Castle in England. It was a beautiful, sunny day as 600 guests filed into the castle to witness the highly anticipated nuptials.

It wasn’t until 7 p.m. that same day when the newly-titled Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were able to let loose with a more intimate reception gathering of 200 close friends and family. The reception, hosted by Prince Charles, was held at Frogmore House and it was here that the bride and groom shared their first dance together as husband and wife to Whitney Houston’s classic, upbeat ’80s hit, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”, which was a nice break from standard tradition.

Among the 200 attending guests were, Jessica Mulroney, Priyanka Chopra, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, James Corden, Idris Elba and the Duchess’ Suits co-star, Patrick J. Adams and his wife, Pretty Little Liars star, Troian Bellisario.

Attending family members included, Prince William, Pippa Middleton and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, just to name a few.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex head to their reception at Frogmore House Steve Parsons / WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess changed into her second wedding dress of the day, a stunning Stella McCartney gown, while the Duke went for a classic, black tuxedo.

The guests were able to kick off their heels (literally) as they were provided with more comfortable foot attire. There was plenty of food to be eaten, which consisted of “posh burgers”, among other dishes and of course, there was plenty of alcohol to drink as there was reportedly a “Drinks of the World” bar theme and in celebration of the Duke and Duchess’ wedding day, a cocktail, consisting of rum and ginger, titled “When Harry Met Meghan” (get it?), was created in their honor.

Music was provided by the same DJ who played Pippa Middleton’s wedding and actor Idris Elba got to spend some time behind the turntables himself. Sometime during the evening, George Clooney stepped behind the tequila bar and started serving up drinks.

At the end of the night, a firework display commemorating the special day was captured by a royal correspondent for Hello! magazine, Emily Nash.

The party reportedly ended sometime around midnight as guests started to disperse. It was rumored that some guests continued to party on at a London hot spot called, Chiltern Firehouse.