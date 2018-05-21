NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks To Make A Push For Los Angeles Lakers’ Julius Randle, Per ‘The Ringer’

Los Angeles Lakers' forward Julius Randle will be an offseason target for the Dallas Mavericks.

One of the most stimulating NBA rumors began to circulate with the Dallas Mavericks and their plans for the summer. The Dallas Mavericks have identified Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle as one of their top free-agency targets in the offseason, according to The Ringer. If the Mavericks can somehow lure Julius Randle from the Lakers, they could find themselves in line for a playoff spot next season.

Armed with the No. 5 pick in the upcoming draft, Dallas made their presence known at last week’s NBA scouting combine. It was already known that the Mavericks are taking a hard look at Texas Longhorns’ center Mo Bamba.

If Mo Bamba is still on the board when the Mavericks make their draft selection, he would seem like a natural fit. Pairing Mo Bamba with Julius Randle would be an ideal situation for the Mavericks. For it to be a possibility, first the Lakers have to renounce Julius Randle’s rights, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The only way for the Lakers to feel inclined to renounce Julius Randle is if his cap hold will prevent them from going after LeBron James and Paul George in free agency. Most of the NBA rumors (courtesy of Slam Online) surrounding the Lakers have suggested that they will go after James and George who will be two of the top available players.

Adding LeBron James and Paul George would all but eliminate the possibility of the Lakers bringing back Randle.

Julius Randle became a handful in the post while showing his versatility on the basketball court. Harry How / Getty Images

It sounds like a pipe dream, but the Dallas Mavericks need a versatile player such as Julius Randle. Given the way he can score and rebound the basketball, Julius Randle is the perfect candidate to take the mantle over from Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. It helps the Mavericks that Randle is a Dallas-native.

Julius Randle has what it takes to be an all-star if he is placed in the right situation. His future status with the Lakers, according to the Los Angeles Times is currently up in the air. It is the expectation that the Mavericks will take advantage of Julius Randle’s unsettled situation with the Lakers.

A little more Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/3qDoCSrLxZ — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) May 18, 2018

It is not the first time that the Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Julius Randle. The Lakers discussing a deal (courtesy of Bleacher Report) sending Julius Randle to the Mavericks was one of the hottest NBA trade rumors leading up to the trade deadline in February.

Nothing took place between the two teams. However, the Dallas Mavericks’ interest in Julius Randle has not wavered.

The Dallas Mavericks also have interest in DeMarcus Cousins and DeAndre Jordan. However, it is Julius Randle who may fit the Mavericks best.